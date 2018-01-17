Teen arrested after father found dead in JB home

JOHOR BARU: Police arrested a teenager after his father was found dead in their house in Skudai on Wednesday (Jan 17).

The 45-year-old man's wife, as well as a friend of the son, were also arrested. The authorities were looking for another of the boy's friends, said Iskandar Puteri district police chief Noor Hashim Mohamad.

Police found the man with a stab wound in his chest in a double-storey house at Taman Nusa Bestari at around 11am after they were alerted by members of the public. They also found a trail of blood leading from the body to the master bedroom, which was on the upper floor.

A toppled clothes rack and a bed in disarray indicated a struggle, but there were no missing items nor any sign of a break-in, Noor Hashim added.



Citing police, Malaysia reports said the 17-year-old son was the main suspect and his mother is believed to have abetted the murder.

According to the New Straits Times, the son had found out from his mother that his father had a mistress. He got into a heated argument with his father and ended up stabbing him with a kitchen knife. Despite being badly injured, the victim managed to make his way to the living room, where he was later found.



Noor Hashim said the body was taken to the Sultan Aminah Hospital.