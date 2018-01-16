Teen dies after being hit by chair thrown from flat in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: A secondary school student died after being hit by an office chair that is believed to have been hurled from the upper floor of a flat in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (Jan 15) night.

The victim has been identified as S Sathiwaran, a form three student at a secondary school in Petaling Jaya.

Brickfields District Police chief, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ruslan Khalid, confirmed the incident.

Sathiwaran and his mother were entering Block 102 at the Seri Pantai People's Housing Project at about 8.30pm when tragedy hit, local reports said.

"The victim suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene; his mother escaped unharmed,” said Ruslan.

He added that the case was being investigated under Section 304A of the Penal Code - causing death by negligence.

