Teen dies after fainting in Malaysia mall while out job-hunting: Reports

JEMPOL, Malaysia: An 18-year-old girl fainted and died while she was looking for a job at a mall in the Malaysian state of Negeri Sembilan on Sunday afternoon (Jan 7).

According to the New Straits Times, the deceased, identified by police as Amiratul Hakimah Ismail, was job-hunting with a friend at Kiara Square mall in Bahau at around 12.30pm.

After some time, Amiratul told her friend that she was not feeling well and felt like fainting, before she suddenly lost consciousness.

Harian Metro quoted police as saying that Amiratul subsequently regained consciousness and told her friend that she was feeling nauseous.

She then sat on a public bench in the mall and was seen gasping for air before she fainted again, Harian Metro added.

People who witnessed the incident then called emergency services and paramedics pronounced Amiratul dead upon arrival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to police, her body was sent to Jempol Hospital for a postmortem and the case has been classified as sudden death.

