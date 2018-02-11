The singing soundchecker strikes again at Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG: Adam Kiefer doesn't play sport, but he's fast making a name for himself at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, as a "singing soundchecker".

As a press operative, part of the 22-year-old American's job is to check the mics at the main press centre. His behind-the-scenes work is getting noticed, thanks to his singing and sense of humour.



Inspired by American artists Beyonce and Keisha, he first came to prominence on Wednesday (Feb 7) when he was checking the mics before the opening press conference for Canada's women hockey team.

Someone shouted at him to sing a song and he immediately thought of Pink's "Just Give Me A Reason", reported IndyNews.



"I didn't even think twice about it," he said. "There was hardly a second before I rolled with it and started singing for the Canadian women's team," he told the news portal.



Kiefer was back behind the microphone on Sunday, singing Silent Night shortly before the US slopestyle ski team met journalists.



"I’m here to play my small part in the Olympics and contribute to the spirit of the games, so I’m happy people are responding to the energy I brought that day to the Canadian Women’s Hockey team press conference," Kiefer said.



"The limelight feels nice, especially because it’s being shone on a moment I’m quite fond of."



Kiefer, whose press conference performances have already been picked up by television stations around the world including ones in the US, South Korea, Germany and Brazil, will work in Pyeongchang until mid-April.

This is his second Olympics after working at the golf course in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. He hopes to become a professional photographer one day.