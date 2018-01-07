Toddler in Malaysia survives 4-storey fall

KUANTAN: A toddler miraculously survived after falling from the fourth floor unit at an army housing complex in Kuantan, Malaysia on Saturday (Jan 6).

The boy, aged one year and five months, has been warded at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital. He is reported to be in stable condition.



The incident happened at around 5pm when the toddler was at home with his mother, while his father, an army sergeant, was washing his car on the ground floor of the Sungai Panching complex.

According to the New Straits Times, the toddler managed to open a sliding door which led to the balcony and crawled to the veranda.

He was playing alone when he fell off the balcony, landing near where his father was.



It is understood that the father took the boy to the hospital.

Kuantan police chief Supt Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the police are investigating the incident.