Tokyo's cherry blossoms in full bloom earlier than usual

TOKYO: Tens of thousands of people packed Tokyo's Ueno park on Thursday (Mar 29) as cherry blossoms came into full bloom nearly nine days earlier than usual, thanks to warmer weather.

It is estimated that 85,000 people a day visit the park, one of Japan's most popular cherry blossom viewing spots, now ablaze with the pink and white flowers. Petals fluttered to the ground due to strong winds on Thursday.

"While it's sad to look at the cherry blossom petals falling, the fluttering petals in the wind are also irresistibly beautiful. And I came here in the hope of experiencing this in person," said 42-year-old resident Kaori Izumi.

Officially, this year's flowering in Tokyo started on Mar 17, nine days before the average bloom date and the third earliest bloom since 1953.

A visitor takes a photograph of cherry blossoms in full bloom in the Japanese capital Tokyo on Mar 27, 2018. (Photo: AFP/Kazuhiro NOGI)

In Japan, the blooming of the cherry blossom generally coincides with the first day of school, as well as the start of the fiscal year on Apr 1. The light pink flowers symbolise new beginnings and fresh starts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last year, more than 3.5 million people visited the park to enjoy the nation's iconic flowers in the three-week period of the Cherry Blossom Festival, nearly double that from the same period in 1998.