Tolls cause 'heartache and traffic jams', should be abolished: Malaysian PM Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak on Thursday (Feb 22) said that tolls were not good for Malaysians and should be abolished, local media reported.

“Wherever I can I will abolish tolls, it causes heartache and traffic jams," the Malay Mail Online reported the prime minister as saying at a Budget 2018 forum in Kuala Lumpur.

It added that Mr Najib claimed to be unlike his predecessor in this regard, but that he added that in order to accomplish this he would have to unravel "legacy problems" and decisions made before his time as prime minister.

“I will have to unravel some legacy problems, I will unravel whatever I think is not of the interest of the people of Malaysia,” Mr Najib reportedly said.

“This is why the Pan-Borneo highway does not have any tolls and we have abolished toll collection at the Batu Tiga, Sungai Rasau, Bukit Kayu Hitam and Eastern Dispersal Link routes.”

This follows Malaysia's decision to lower levy and toll charges at Tuas Second Link to encourage motorists to use the route rather than the Woodlands Causeway, which is more congested.

Singapore will also lower its rates to match Malaysia's new tolls, effective Apr 1 this year.