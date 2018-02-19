Tourist dies while snorkelling in the Philippines after being hit by boat: Reports

CEBU CITY: A 54-year-old tourist from Hong Kong died after he was hit by a boat propeller while snorkelling at an island in the Philippines on Saturday (Feb 17).

Young Thai Hang was snorkelling at popular dive site Apo Island when the motor propeller of a passing boat struck him on the head, reported local media.



According to GMA News Online, the boat captain said he was aware that someone was snorkelling in the area, but did not think that they would come up to the surface as he was passing.



The boat captain has been arrested, The Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

The report added that Young had swum to the surface after his dive while his wife was preparing to take pictures of him on a motorboat when the incident happened.

Young was taken to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Hong Kong's Immigration Department on Sunday said that it will liaise closely with Young's family and relevant authorities.

