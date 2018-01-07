Two arrested in Malaysia for threatening officers rounding up stray dogs

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police have arrested two people for allegedly threatening veterinary services officials who are rounding up stray dogs in an anti-rabies operation in Sarawak.

The first suspect, a male bank officer, had allegedly incited followers of a Facebook page to "set up road blocks and release the captured strays", said Sarawak's Criminal Investigation Department Director, Senior Assistant Commissioner Dev Kumar.

"He also suggested using extreme measures to prevent the operation by the department to capture the strays," he added.

The second suspect, a female civil servant, allegedly incited followers of the Facebook page to "kill" personnel from the department involved in the operation to catch strays, he added.



The 23-year-old turned herself in at the Kota Sentosa police station when she found out that police were looking for her.

Her mobile phone was seized and she is currently detained for further investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The anti-rabies operations in Sarawak was announced after 28 areas in the state were declared rabies outbreak zones, with five deaths recorded since July last year.

Stray and free-roaming dogs caught were to be put down within 48 hours if unclaimed.

This has incited anger among animal lovers.

Sarawak police believe some of them have gone too far after investigating a police report lodged by the Sarawak Veterinary Services Department over comments on a Facebook page championing stray dogs.