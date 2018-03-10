Two killed, two seriously injured in Phuket training plane crash: Reports

PHUKET: Two people were killed and another two were seriously injured after a training plane they were onboard crashed in a rubber plantation in northern Phuket on Saturday morning (Mar 10).

The accident happened at around 10.20am just as the light aircraft was about to land at Phuket Airpark, a private airfield in Thalang district, reported local news outlet The Nation.

The two killed were identified as pilot Wattana Thinphang-nga and a teacher from Thalang Technical College, only identified as Narin.



According to The Bangkok Post, the injured man and woman, who were students from the college, were taken to Vachira Hospital.



All four were Thai nationals, The Nation reported.



The cause of the crash is not known and investigation is underway.

