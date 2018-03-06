Two Koreas to hold summit, Pyongyang offers nuke deal: Seoul

SEOUL: The two Koreas have agreed to hold a summit at their border in April, with Pyongyang saying it would consider abandoning nuclear weapons in exchange for security guarantees, Seoul said Tuesday (Mar 6).

If confirmed by Pyongyang, the offer would mark the first time under the current leadership the North had declared itself willing to discuss conditions under which it might consider giving up its nuclear arsenal - a move it has previously insisted was firmly off the negotiating table.



Following a meeting in Pyongyang with leader Kim Jong Un, Chung Eui-yong, the national security adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said the North had stated there was "no reason" to hold on to its nuclear weapons "if military threats towards the North are cleared and the security of its regime is guaranteed".



Chung said Kim and Moon would meet in late April at the fortified border village of Panmunjom, which would be the first summit held in more than a decade.

It would also be the third meeting between the leaders of the two Koreas, which technically remain at war after the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice instead of a peace treaty.

The previous two summits were held in 2000 and 2007, respectively, under South Korean presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun who both advocated dialogue with Pyongyang.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They both met with Kim's father, Kim Jong Il.

The two Koreas have also agreed to open a communication hotline between Moon and Kim to "defuse military tension and to have close coordination," Chung said.

The two leaders will have their first phone conversation before the planned summit, he added.



North Korea also pledged that it would freeze its nuclear and missile testing programme during the period of dialogue.

