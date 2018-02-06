Two Singaporeans reported missing at Johor mountain

JOHOR BARU: A search-and-rescue operation is underway for two Singaporeans believed to be missing at Gunung Pulai in Kulai, Johor.

The duo were reported missing in the forest at about 5.55pm on Monday (Feb 5).



Kulai district police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the operation involved 28 officers from the state fire and rescue department, police and state forestry department.

“As of 11am today, the two Singaporeans, a man and a woman, have yet to be found,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.



Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said that the Singapore consulate-general in Johor Baru is in contact with local authorities which are coordinating the search operations.

"Officials from the consulate-general are in the Gunung Pulai area to assist the affected Singaporean families," a spokesperson from MFA said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A search and rescue operation at Gunung Pulai for two missing Singaporeans. (Photo: Facebook / Jackson Wong)

China Press Johor reported on Monday that the mountain was closed and the hikers entered through a mountain trail. The report also said it is believed that the woman hurt herself and the man tried to call for help on his phone.



The report quoted residents in the area as saying that the pair parked their Singapore-registered car in front of a house and entered the mountain trail at about noon.

Several posts on Facebook identified the woman as Clarice or Lum Jie.



Facebook user Aiping Chua said she might have been in the company of someone by the name of Dominick Tan.



Another friend, Chloe Quek, wrote that Lum left her house at about 8am on Monday morning and was last seen in a green top, tights, backpack and running shoes.

"We are very worried for her and grateful if you may help share this post or have a look out for her," Ms Quek said.