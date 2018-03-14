Two teens arrested for bullying, robbing mentally disabled man in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysian police on Tuesday (Mar 13) arrested two teenagers who allegedly bullied and robbed a mentally disabled man at a playground in Kluang district.



Police said the victim's father lodged a report after seeing a viral video of what happened to his 20-year-old son.

In the 33-second video, which was widely circulated on Facecbook and WhatsApp, one of the suspects is seen pushing the victim while holding a tree branch.

He also hit the victim's throat at one point, causing him to double over in pain. The person recording the video is heard laughing throughout.

The incident happened at around 8.30am on Tuesday, reported local news outlet The Star, citing the officer-in-charge of Kluang's police district, Assistant Commissioner Mohamed Laham.



“The bullies also took the victim’s mobile phone, RM20 (S$6.70) in cash and his sling bag," said ACP Mohamed.



Both suspects, aged 18, were arrested on the same day of the incident at around 11.10pm.

They also tested positive for methamphetamine and will be held for four days.

