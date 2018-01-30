Two teens plead not guilty to murdering 23 students, teachers in Malaysia religious school fire

KUALA LUMPUR: Two 16-year-old boys were charged in a Kuala Lumpur High Court on Tuesday (Jan 30) with murdering 21 students and two teachers at a religious school in the Malaysian capital last September.

The duo, clad in white pants and T-shirt, pleaded not guilty after the 23 charges were read out by the court interpreter before Justice Datuk Azman Abdullah.

They were charged together with murdering and causing the death of 23 occupants of the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah tahfiz school’s hostel located in Jalan Keramat Hujung, Kampung Datuk Keramat between 4.15am and 6.45am on Sept 14, 2017.

They face the mandatory death penalty if convicted.

The identity and personal information of both accused cannot be disclosed due to a gag order.

The two teens, along with five others, were arrested in September last year following the fire at the school. The victims were unable to escape from the blaze because the dormitory had only one door - which was on fire - and the window had metal bars on them.

Kuala Lumpur prosecution director Othman Abdullah and deputy public prosecutor Nurakmal Farhan Aziz prosecuted, while the two teenagers were represented by counsel Michelle Ng.

Lawyer Ariff Azami Hussein held a watching brief for the tahfiz school and some of the victims’ families.

Farhan also submitted an initial objection to the court to have lawyers from Messrs Gobind Singh Deo be excluded or prohibited from representing both the accused.

“Any lawyer or legal officer from the law firm should be excluded or prohibited from representing both the accused on the ground that the firm is already representing two other accused in the trial at the Magistrate’s Court, and that the two accused would also appear as the key witnesses in this case.

“This is because the defence already has access to what will be used during the trial,” he said.

Ms Ng requested the court set another date to enable the defence to seek further instruction from the firm as they had not received any notification on the matter.

The case will be heard again on Feb 19.