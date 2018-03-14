Two-year-old in Malaysia dies after being left in car for 4 hours

PORT DICKSON: A two-year-old girl in Malaysia died after she was left in her mother's car for four hours at a college car park on Wednesday (Mar 14).

Police said the mother had parked her Proton Saga at 9am at Port Dickson Vocational College, but forgot about the toddler, local media reported.



The mother, who is a lecturer at the college, only realised she had left the child behind at around 1pm, said Port Dickson district police chief Superintendent Zainudin Ahmad.

"When she rushed to the vehicle, the victim was already unconscious," he said, according to The Star.



The mother rushed her daughter to the Port Dickson health clinic, but the two-year-old was pronounced dead shortly later, the New Straits Times reported.

Supt Zainudin added that a post mortem will be conducted on the child to investigate the cause of death.



