US Navy officers face possible homicide charges over ship collisions

The guided-missile destroyer USS John S McCain sailed into Singapore with a hole on its portside after a collision with a tanker. (Photo: AFP/Roslan RAHMAN)
WASHINGTON: The commanding officers of two US Navy destroyers involved in deadly collisions last year in the Pacific Ocean face courts-martial and could be charged with negligent homicide, the US Navy said in a statement on Tuesday (Jan 16).

The commanding officer of the USS John S McCain guided missile destroyer, which collided with a merchant ship near Singapore in August, face possible charges of dereliction of duty, hazarding a vessel and negligent homicide, the statement said.

The commanding officer and three other officers on the USS Fitzgerald guided missile destroyer, which collided with a Philippine container ship in June, face possible charges including dereliction of duty, hazarding a vessel and negligent homicide, the Navy said.

