US Secret Service denies reports of scuffle with Chinese security over 'nuclear football'

WASHINGTON: The United States Secret Service on Tuesday (Feb 20) denied reports of a scuffle between its agents and a Chinese security official during United States President Donald Trump's visit to China last November.

"Fact check: Reports about Secret Service agents tackling a host nation official during the president's trip to China in Nov 2017 are false," the Secret Service tweeted.

News organisation Axios reported on Monday that a Secret Service agent and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly "skirmished" with Chinese security officials over the nuclear football - a briefcase containing emergency nuclear weapon codes.

Citing five sources "familiar with the events", the report said that the incident happened on Nov 9 last year when Mr Trump and his team visited Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

According to the sources, Chinese security officials blocked a US military aide who was carrying the nuclear football from entering the hall.

Kelly was informed of the incident, rushed over and told the US officials to keep walking - a Chinese security official then grabbed Kelly, Kelly shoved the man's hand off him, and then a US Secret Service agent grabbed the Chinese security official and tackled him to the ground.

US officials told about the incident were asked to keep quiet about it, the Axios report said.

It added that it was told "at no point" did the Chinese have the nuclear football in their possession, "or even touch the briefcase".

“An individual, not part of the official delegation, attempted to prevent one of our protectees from entering a room," Axios subsequently reported the Secret Service as saying in a statement. "A US Secret Service agent quickly intervened and a short scuffle ensued. The individual complied with the agent’s directions and no further action was necessary."

"At no time did anyone involved fall to the ground. The event continued without incident.”