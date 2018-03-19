US, South Korea, Japan's hold meeting on Korean denuclearisation: Blue House

SEOUL: The top national security advisors of United States, South Korea and Japan met to discuss North Korea and the "complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula," South Korea's Blue House said on Monday (Mar 19).

South Korea's National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong met with US National Security Adviser HR McMaster and Japan's National Security Adviser Shotaro Yachi on Mar 17 to 18 to discuss future meetings between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, as well as between Kim and US President Trump, the Blue House said in a statement.

The people in attendance agreed that "it was important to not repeat the mistakes of the past" and agreed to work closely for the coming weeks, the Blue House said.