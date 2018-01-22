Vietnam sentences former official to 13 years jail amid corruption crackdown: Report

Asia Pacific

Vietnam sentences former official to 13 years jail amid corruption crackdown: Report

Vietnam's Transport Minister Dinh La Thang is seen at a ceremony in Hanoi, Vietnam Jul 2, 2015. (Photo: Reuters/Kham)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

HANOI: A court in Vietnam sentenced a former politburo member to 13 years in prison on Thursday (Jan 18) for violating state regulations amid a widespread corruption crackdown, the state-run Voice of Vietnam reported.

Dinh La Thang, a former chairman of state oil and gas group PetroVietnam, is the most senior politician to be charged in decades.

The court also sentenced high-profile official Trinh Xuan Thanh, whom Germany said Vietnamese agents kidnapped in a Berlin park, to life in prison. They were among a group of more than 20 oil executives facing trial.

Source: Reuters/zl

Tagged Topics

Bookmark