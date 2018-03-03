Warehouse sale for Apple products cancelled after KL mall swamped with large crowds

KUALA LUMPUR: Thousands of customers looking to purchase discounted Apple products from a Switch outlet at a Kuala Lumpur mall on Friday (Mar 2) were left disappointed after the sale was cancelled due to overwhelming crowds.

The Switch warehouse clearance sale at MyTown shopping mall in Cheras was selling the iPhone 5S for RM200 (US$50.89), the 32GB iPad Pro for RM1,600, iMacs for as low as RM1,000 and MacBooks for as low as RM500.



The sale prompted Apple fans to queue outside the store from Thursday night. Pictures circulating online showed customers queueing in droves across various levels in the mall.





The queue even stretched to areas outside the mall.

In a move to control the swelling crowd, the mall management introduced a ticketing system which failed as the crowd grew unruly.

The management was then forced to close the outlet after opening it for 90 minutes.



In a Facebook post on Saturday, Switch Malaysia apologised for cancelling the event, saying that they were "overwhelmed by the 11,000" people that turned up.







"This has been a learning curve for us and we promise we will do much, much better. We thank you for your support," the company added.

After the store announced that it would be closed until Sunday, auxiliary policemen spent nearly two hours getting the crowd to disperse.



Many customers, including Malaysian Amirul Armin and Maldives citizen Nabahat Nasser, were forced to return home empty-handed.



"I turned up to buy an iPad. As the crowd swelled, the outlet closed and I am left disappointed,” said Amirul.

Claiming there was no system in handling the crowd, a dejected Nabahat said: "We were here since 6am, and the people behind us were allowed to enter the store first. I think they were here since midnight but it was, nevertheless, unfair.”

A spokesman from Switch said the clearance sale has been put on hold until further notice.

