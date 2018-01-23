'We'll pay for it in our next life': Chinese parents abandon sick baby after using up savings on treatments

GUANGZHOU: A six-month-old girl was found abandoned in a park on Saturday (Jan 20) night in Guangdong, sparking a search for the infant's parents.



According to the Guangzhou Daily report on Tuesday, the baby was found by patrol officers in Fengshan Park in Dongguan. A bag containing formula milk, medicine, clothes and a lengthy note from the parents was found beside the stroller she was sleeping in.

In the note, the parents said they abandoned the baby because they had exhausted their savings on medical treatments for the baby, who suffers from epilepsy.



"There isn't any parent who will not love their own child. But we really can't afford the costly medical treatments. We know this is selfish of us and we do not expect others to understand us," said the note.



"All we hope is for the child to grow up safely ... we hope someone can save this poor child."

Detailed instructions for feeding the child were also included in the note.

"If possible, please talk to her more, hold her little hands and feet," the parents wrote.

They also said in the note that they will pay for this "in their next life" and will be "very thankful" to whoever can take care of the baby.

Guangzhou Daily said that the police are having a hard time searching for the parents because they had placed the baby during the night, in a blind spot away from security cameras.

The baby is currently receiving care at a hospital.

