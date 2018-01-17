'Who's your teacher?': Chinese exam question a head-scratcher

SICHUAN: Students at a college in China were left bemused by a question in their final exams on Monday (Jan 15) - it asked them to identify their teacher.

A photo of the question has been making its rounds on microblogging site Sina Weibo. The question had mugshots of seven teachers from the Sichuan Vocational College of Culture and Communication.

Students were asked to identify their teacher. Those who got it right will not get any marks, but students who answered wrongly will get 41 marks deducted.

According to China Daily, the test accounted for 30 per cent of the students' final grade.

A teacher at the college, Hu Teng, told Beijng broadcaster BTime that it was the first time that the institute introduced such a question in an exam paper.



Hu explained that the intention of the question was to "assess the students' attitude towards their studies" - whether they have been working hard in class and paying attention to details.



"If they can't even remember their teacher's name, then they clearly have no interest in the curriculum," Hu said.

Responses from netizens have been mixed, however.



One said the question is akin to "giving your life away", as "one minor mistake can cause you to fail the paper".



Others called the question "tasteless", while some admitted that they were unable to write the Chinese characters of their teacher's name.

But there were others who commended the college.

"The teachers in this school are smart! I find the question a superb one, said one netizen. Another added: "Remembering a person's name is basic respect!"

