Winter Olympics: Fire breaks out near Media Village

PYEONGCHANG: Emergency services scrambled on Thursday (Feb 8) to deal with a fire which broke out near the Winter Olympics Media Village.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising near Gangneung Olympic Park. Police said the fire came from a construction site behind a cafe.

A firefighter runs as smoke rises at a construction site near the Kwandong Hockey Centre prior to the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb 8, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo: AFP/Brendan Smialowski)

An investigation into the cause of the fire, which caused an emergency alert to be sent to mobile phones in the region, is underway.

The 2018 Pyeongchang Games will run from Feb 9 to 25.