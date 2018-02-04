Woman arrested after pepper spraying Malaysian police, firemen: Report

KUALA LUMPUR: A 42-year-old American woman was arrested after she pepper sprayed a group of policemen and firemen at her rented condominium in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (Feb 2).



According to the New Straits Times (NST), the team of policemen and firemen were deployed after they received a report from the Mont Kiara unit owners that the woman was supposed to move out on Thursday but refused.

The owners - a married couple - said the woman pepper sprayed them when they tried to open the door, NST added.

When police and firemen arrived, she sprayed them as well.

"As soon as the police and firemen knocked on the door, the woman opened the door and sprayed all officers," Sentul police chief Assistant Commissioner R Munusamy said in a statement on Saturday.

"A total of eight policemen and five firemen were affected and they were sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for treatment," he added.

The official said a police officer later managed to calm the woman down and agree to surrender.

"She admitted to spraying the officers. We also seized a spray bottle labelled "Bear Attack Pepper Mace" from the woman.

"She will be remanded under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt," the police chief said, adding that police had informed the United States embassy about the case.

NST reported City Fire and Rescue Department chief Khirudin Drahman as saying that his men who were affected by the pepper spray tried to wash off the chemical, but could not do so.

They were sent to HKL for treatment and received outpatient treatment.

