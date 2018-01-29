Woman charged with abetting husband to molest two girls in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: A welfare centre caretaker was charged on Monday (Jan 29) with three counts of abetting her husband to molest two girls.

Khairulbariah Mian, 29, pleaded not guilty after all the charges were read out to her before magistrate Haslinda A Raof.

According to court documents, Khairulbariah was accused of abetting her husband Zahari Alwi, 56, by using criminal force with the intention to outrage the modesty of two girls, aged 10 and 11.

The accused was charged with committing the offences in the living room of two welfare centres in Keramat, Kuala Lumpur between December 2015 and 2016.

Khairulbariah could face a maximum jail term of 10 years, a fine and/or caning if convicted.



She was offered bail of RM18,000 (US$4,600) by the court. The prosecution had initially sought RM30,000 in bail but Khairulbariah's counsel Illynadiah Mohd Yusof appealed on the grounds that Khairulbariah's father, who is acting as her guarantor, was a pensioner.

Khairulbariah was prohibited from intimidating the victims as an additional condition for the lower bail. Her case will be heard again on Mar 21.

Her husband, who was remanded over the incident, will be brought to court soon.

