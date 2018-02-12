Woman driving against flow of traffic killed in Malaysia

KOTA TINGGI, Johor: A woman in Malaysia was killed after driving against the flow of traffic while on the way from Kota Tinggi to Johor Baru on Saturday (Feb 10).

Sim Lee Peng, 36, was seriously injured and died at the scene after her Proton Wira car collided head-on with a Proton Persona.

Kota Tinggi's district police chief Supt Ahsmon Bajah said the accident occurred at 8.45am while the woman was driving from Kota Tinggi towards Johor Baru.

The driver of the other vehicle, who was identified as Fred Anak Edin, was severely injured and is currently receiving treatment at Kota Tinggi Hospital, the district police chief added.