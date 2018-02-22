WEST BENGAL: A woman in India was found with her intestine "coming out from her private parts", after she was allegedly raped by two men and brutalised with iron rods, local reports said.

According to reports, the victim was returning home from a village fair on Saturday (Feb 17) night when she was dragged under a bridge by the suspects and raped. The suspects also inserted iron rods into her private parts, the report said.

A passer-by found her unconscious under a bridge in south Dinajpur nearly 18 hours after the attack, the Hindustan Times reported.

The report cited the passer-by, Dhamu Soren, as saying in his police statement that he "noticed her intestine was coming out from her private parts".

The victim, which has been reported to be anywhere between 19 and 30 years old in local media, has undergone two surgeries and is responding well, the report said.

She had to be given four units of blood during her surgeries at the Malda Medical College and Hospital.

Two men, aged 45 and 50, have been arrested by police, according to the Mumbai Mirror.

Hindi news channel NDTV cited West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as saying that the state government will take care of the victim's future.

The report cited the police as saying that the woman has no family, as her parents are dead and she was tortured and thrown out of her marital home.

''Even now there are some people in our society who I have no idea why commit such kind of crime. We have to resist them and for that we need our mothers and sisters, our students, our farmers to come forward to put up resistance,'' Ms Banerjee was cited as saying in the report.