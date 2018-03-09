Xi says appreciates Trump's desire to resolve North Korea issue politically

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping told United States President Donald Trump on Friday (Mar 9) that he appreciates his desire to resolve the North Korea issue politically, state media said.

Speaking by telephone, Xi told Trump that he hopes all sides will show goodwill and avoid doing anything that may affect or interfere with the improving situation on the Korean Peninsula, state report said.

It added that Xi hoped that China and the United States could control their differences and promote economic cooperation.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Trump will meet by May to secure a deal to remove nuclear weapons from the Korean Peninsula, a senior South Korean official said after talks at the White House.

The White House confirmed that Trump has agreed to meet with North Korea's Kim to seek a deal on denuclearisation, while stressing US sanctions will remain in place.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson later said that the decision to hold talks with Kim was made by Trump himself.

"That is a decision the president took himself. I spoke to him very early this morning about that decision and we had a very good conversation," Tillerson told reporters during a visit to the African nation of Djibouti.

"President Trump has said for some time that he was open to talks and he would willingly meet with Kim when conditions were right," the top US diplomat said. "And I think in the president's judgment that time has arrived now."

Tillerson added that the talks will take "some weeks" to arrange.