Asthma in children: What you need to know

A persistent cough. Tightness in the chest. Bouts of breathlessness. If your little one frequently experiences these symptoms, it may be that he or she is suffering from asthma – like almost one in five children in Singapore, according to the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.
Here is what you should know about this fairly common condition, and how you can help alleviate your child’s symptoms.
WHAT IS ASTHMA
Simply put, asthma is a long-term health condition characterised by chronic inflammation of the airways. It can range in severity: some people experience breathing difficulties only when exercising, while others are susceptible to frequent full-blown and life-threatening asthma attacks.
WHAT CAUSES ASTHMA
While the root cause of asthma is unknown, there are various risk factors that can trigger an attack in children. These include:
Allergens
Asthma is commonly induced by exposure to allergens such as pollen, pet dander, dust mites and mould spores.
Irritants
Air pollutants, such as cigarette smoke, chemical fumes and haze, can also trigger asthma.
Viral infections
Asthma is often induced by viral respiratory infections, such as cold and flu, especially in young children.
Weather
Changes in temperature and humidity – especially when transiting from a warmer to a colder environment – can also trigger an attack.
Exercise
During strenuous exercise, we tend to breathe faster through our mouths; as such, the air being inhaled is colder and drier. This can cause the airways to narrow in what is known as exercise-induced asthma.
Food
Your child’s food allergies may trigger his or her asthma. The most common allergy-triggering foods include eggs, cow’s milk, peanuts, soy, wheat and seafood.
WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF ASTHMA
While asthma manifests differently from one child to another, common signs and symptoms include the following:
- Frequent and intermittent coughing, especially at night
- Wheezing (i.e. a whistling sound when breathing)
- Chest tightness or chest pain
- Trouble breathing during exercise
- Trouble sleeping due to breathing difficulties
HOW TO MAKE YOUR HOME ASTHMA-SAFE?
Asthma is a lifelong condition and unfortunately, there is currently no cure. However, there are ways to help mitigate your child’s symptoms by providing a conducive home environment.
Manage your pet
Pets can make great friends and wonderful companions, especially for children. Unfortunately, pet dander is one of the prime triggers of allergies, and can cause serious asthma attacks. If you have pets at home, bathe and brush them once a week to reduce pet dander and try to ensure that they stay out of the bedrooms since you spend a large part of your time there.
Improve ventilation
It is important to have good air circulation within the home, as this will reduce your child’s exposure to airborne triggers. Open the windows often (unless there is a lot of pollen outside, in which case you should keep them shut) and use an exhaust hood when cooking on a gas stove. Air conditioning can also improve asthma symptoms, as it filters pollutants and promotes air circulation. However, regular cleaning of the air conditioning system is recommended to weed out mould spores, which are triggers for allergies and asthma symptoms.
Choose the right bedding and furniture
Avoid giving your child down pillows or comforters, as feathers can cause asthma flare-ups. Wash the sheets weekly in hot water to prevent the growth of dust mites. Upholstered furniture can also be a hotbed for allergens, so opt for leather, vinyl or wood surfaces wherever possible. Similarly, blinds are more suitable than thick and heavy curtains as the latter also traps dust.
Keep the house clean
Vacuum the floors, especially carpeted surfaces and keep your home as dust-free as possible. Make sure to dust down the shelves with a damp cloth at least once a week, and de-clutter as much as you can to minimise the areas on which dust can collect. Also, remember to clean your child’s stuffed toys regularly as allergens and dust can be trapped, which can make the asthma symptoms worse.
Use eco-friendly cleaning products
Many household cleaning products produce volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are toxic vapours that can trigger an asthma attack. Instead, opt for eco-friendly cleaners that contain little or no chemicals.
Cut down on – or quit – smoking
Cigarette smoke is a major trigger of asthma. To minimise asthma symptoms in infants and young children, consider switching to electronic cigarettes to help you cut down or quit the habit; alternatively consult your doctor for advice on quitting. Also, make sure no one else smokes inside your home.
Use an air purifier
Air purifiers - especially those fitted with HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters – can help improve air quality by removing particles and allergens that trigger asthma symptoms. There are various air purifiers on the market today so before settling on one, check what types of allergens it captures and if it is appropriate for the size of your child's room.
The information above should not be taken as medical advice. Those suffering from medical health and chronic allergy problems should seek professional medical advice to exclude undiagnosed health issues.