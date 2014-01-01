Asthma in children: What you need to know

While asthma manifests differently from one child to another, common signs and symptoms include the following:



- Frequent and intermittent coughing, especially at night

- Wheezing (i.e. a whistling sound when breathing)

- Chest tightness or chest pain

- Trouble breathing during exercise

- Trouble sleeping due to breathing difficulties



Asthma is a lifelong condition and unfortunately, there is currently no cure. However, there are ways to help mitigate your child’s symptoms by providing a conducive home environment.

Manage your pet

Pets can make great friends and wonderful companions, especially for children. Unfortunately, pet dander is one of the prime triggers of allergies, and can cause serious asthma attacks. If you have pets at home, bathe and brush them once a week to reduce pet dander and try to ensure that they stay out of the bedrooms since you spend a large part of your time there.

Improve ventilation

It is important to have good air circulation within the home, as this will reduce your child’s exposure to airborne triggers. Open the windows often (unless there is a lot of pollen outside, in which case you should keep them shut) and use an exhaust hood when cooking on a gas stove. Air conditioning can also improve asthma symptoms, as it filters pollutants and promotes air circulation. However, regular cleaning of the air conditioning system is recommended to weed out mould spores, which are triggers for allergies and asthma symptoms.

Choose the right bedding and furniture

Avoid giving your child down pillows or comforters, as feathers can cause asthma flare-ups. Wash the sheets weekly in hot water to prevent the growth of dust mites. Upholstered furniture can also be a hotbed for allergens, so opt for leather, vinyl or wood surfaces wherever possible. Similarly, blinds are more suitable than thick and heavy curtains as the latter also traps dust.

Keep the house clean

Vacuum the floors, especially carpeted surfaces and keep your home as dust-free as possible. Make sure to dust down the shelves with a damp cloth at least once a week, and de-clutter as much as you can to minimise the areas on which dust can collect. Also, remember to clean your child’s stuffed toys regularly as allergens and dust can be trapped, which can make the asthma symptoms worse.

Use eco-friendly cleaning products

Many household cleaning products produce volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are toxic vapours that can trigger an asthma attack. Instead, opt for eco-friendly cleaners that contain little or no chemicals.

Cut down on – or quit – smoking

Cigarette smoke is a major trigger of asthma. To minimise asthma symptoms in infants and young children, consider switching to electronic cigarettes to help you cut down or quit the habit; alternatively consult your doctor for advice on quitting. Also, make sure no one else smokes inside your home.

Use an air purifier

Air purifiers - especially those fitted with HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters – can help improve air quality by removing particles and allergens that trigger asthma symptoms. There are various air purifiers on the market today so before settling on one, check what types of allergens it captures and if it is appropriate for the size of your child’s room.

Dyson Pure Cool™ is available now at shop.dyson.com.sg and all major electrical and department stores.

The information above should not be taken as medical advice. Those suffering from medical health and chronic allergy problems should seek professional medical advice to exclude undiagnosed health issues.