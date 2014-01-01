Things you can’t see: Common pollutants in households

While a certain level of air pollution is inevitable in most homes, there are several ways in which you can reduce your exposure and safeguard your health.

Don’t smoke indoors

One of the most obvious ways to reduce the level of air pollutants in your home – particularly nitrogen dioxide – is to refrain from smoking indoors. Or consider kicking the habit altogether – it will do wonders for your health and that of others around you.

Use natural scents

Minimise the use of artificial scents like air fresheners, incense and candles, all of which are common contributors of pollutants. Instead, consider natural fragrances such as essential oils and flowers; jars of baking soda, mixed with a few drops of lemon juice, also make for effective air fresheners.

Choose eco-friendly household products

Many household cleaning products contain solvents that produce carcinogenic fumes. Use eco-friendly or natural cleaning supplies where possible, which contain minimal or no synthetic fragrances and chemicals.

Keep the floors clean

The fact that many cleaning products contain pollutants should not put you off your household chores. Regular and thorough vacuuming helps to keep house dust under control, according to a Dyson report, while mopping – even with just plain water – can pick up any lingering dust that your vacuum cleaner might miss. Microfibre cleaning cloths are also particularly effective when it comes to picking up dust. Plus, you may also want to avoid the use of carpets where possible; while they certainly beautify your home, they trap a considerable amount of pollutants.

Ventilate your home

Poor ventilation causes pollutants to build up in your home, while also creating a breeding ground for mould. Open the windows as often as possible and place fans throughout the house to promote air circulation. Do also use an exhaust hood when cooking on a gas stove – this will help remove smoke and fumes, thereby reducing your exposure to harmful particles.

Invest in an air purifier

A high-performance air purifier, can help to filter pet dander, dust mites and bacteria, and those fitted with HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters can even trap microbes as small as 0.1 microns. Also look out for the inclusion of a carbon filter as this will capture a wide range of harmful gases including industrial emissions, cooking fumes and VOCs.

The information above should not be taken as medical advice. Those suffering from medical health and chronic allergy problems should seek professional medical advice to exclude undiagnosed health issues.