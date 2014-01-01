Things you can’t see: Common pollutants in households

Do you spend hours on end vacuuming the floors and dusting down the shelves? Your home may look spick and span at first glance; however, despite your best efforts to sanitise your surroundings, there are still likely to be pollutants in the air that are invisible to the naked eye.
WHAT ARE SOME OF THESE POLLUTANTS, AND WHERE DO THEY COME FROM?
Unfortunately, indoor air pollution is caused by the most mundane of household activities, from cooking, to cleaning, to even showering. There are numerous types of pollutants, but these are four of the most common:
Particulate matter (PM)
PM refers to inhalable particles of varying shapes and sizes that are composed of substances like sulphates, nitrates, ammonia, sodium chloride, black carbon, mineral dust and water. Generally, these particles are caused by combustion activities, such as when we cook using the stove or turn the water heater on when bathing. However, PM may also be naturally occurring – think organic particles such as pollen and pet dander.
Unfortunately, both organic and inorganic particles are commonly linked to health problems. The smaller they are, the greater the danger they pose; for instance, particles less than 10 micrometers in diameter are capable of entering your bloodstream, causing everything from mild respiratory symptoms like coughing, to more serious health issues such as heart attacks.
Nitrogen dioxide
Another major household pollutant is nitrogen dioxide, which is produced when unvented or defective appliances burn fuel, whether this is gas, wood, oil, kerosene or coal. Cigarette smoke is another common source of nitrogen dioxide, as are wax candles.
Exposure to nitrogen dioxide may irritate our eyes, nose and throat. It may also give rise to respiratory problems, such as coughing, wheezing and even lung infections.
Volatile organic compounds (VOCs)
Ironically, we inadvertently produce pollutants when we clean the house. VOCs are gases, such as formaldehyde and benzene, that are released from household cleaning agents like aerosol sprays, air fresheners and pesticides. Certain paints, varnishes and waxes may also contain VOCs.
Like PM and nitrogen dioxide, VOCs may irritate our eyes, nose and throat, and cause other ailments such as headache and nausea. In extreme cases, they can damage our liver, kidney and central nervous system.
Mould
Everyday activities like showering and cooking contribute to increased moisture levels in the air. This buildup of moisture, coupled with poor ventilation, can promote the growth of mould on walls, floors and even furniture.
In turn, mould produces spores, which can cause respiratory issues like coughing and congestion, or aggravate existing conditions like allergies and asthma.
HOW CAN I GET RID OF THEM
While a certain level of air pollution is inevitable in most homes, there are several ways in which you can reduce your exposure and safeguard your health.
Don’t smoke indoors
One of the most obvious ways to reduce the level of air pollutants in your home – particularly nitrogen dioxide – is to refrain from smoking indoors. Or consider kicking the habit altogether – it will do wonders for your health and that of others around you.
Use natural scents
Minimise the use of artificial scents like air fresheners, incense and candles, all of which are common contributors of pollutants. Instead, consider natural fragrances such as essential oils and flowers; jars of baking soda, mixed with a few drops of lemon juice, also make for effective air fresheners.
Choose eco-friendly household products
Many household cleaning products contain solvents that produce carcinogenic fumes. Use eco-friendly or natural cleaning supplies where possible, which contain minimal or no synthetic fragrances and chemicals.
Keep the floors clean
The fact that many cleaning products contain pollutants should not put you off your household chores. Regular and thorough vacuuming helps to keep house dust under control, according to a Dyson report, while mopping – even with just plain water – can pick up any lingering dust that your vacuum cleaner might miss. Microfibre cleaning cloths are also particularly effective when it comes to picking up dust. Plus, you may also want to avoid the use of carpets where possible; while they certainly beautify your home, they trap a considerable amount of pollutants.
Ventilate your home
Poor ventilation causes pollutants to build up in your home, while also creating a breeding ground for mould. Open the windows as often as possible and place fans throughout the house to promote air circulation. Do also use an exhaust hood when cooking on a gas stove – this will help remove smoke and fumes, thereby reducing your exposure to harmful particles.
Invest in an air purifier
A high-performance air purifier, can help to filter pet dander, dust mites and bacteria, and those fitted with HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters can even trap microbes as small as 0.1 microns. Also look out for the inclusion of a carbon filter as this will capture a wide range of harmful gases including industrial emissions, cooking fumes and VOCs.Dyson Pure Cool™ is available now at shop.dyson.com.sg and all major electrical and department stores.
The information above should not be taken as medical advice. Those suffering from medical health and chronic allergy problems should seek professional medical advice to exclude undiagnosed health issues.