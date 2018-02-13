How’s Your Machine Feeling?

In the future, your ecosystem of supporting machines — everything from your coffee machine to your car — will become a network of supporting characters in the story of your life. They will predict your needs, and offer useful suggestions, often acting independently to anticipate what will work best for you. Well, that’s the future (or at least one version of it), but for now, the Internet of Things (IoT) is still catching up with our collective dreams. This is not to say that there are no useful real-world applications for IoT right now.





There are currently nine billion devices connected to the Internet, with predictions that there will be 30 billion sensor-enabled objects connected to networks by 2020 (IDC, Worldwide Internet of Things Forecast Update, February 2016). “The thing about IoT is that there are maybe 300 players with some sort of (product or service) in this area now. It is a bit like when people got the first web pages out. The question (at this time) is, ‘now what?’” says IBM Asia-Pacific Watson IoT Director Jason Jameson. The fusion between cognitive science and the IoT is the nexus point, according to Jameson, and might just be what comes next.

In principal, when it comes to IoT and the consumer, the tangible benefit to users is in personalisation across a veritable suite of objects. An ideal scenario would be as follows: data about your user habits at home can be deployed when you travel, for example your preferred air conditioning settings. On the business side of things, car manufacturers can make better vehicles by using data about how people actually drive their cars.[JR1]

IBM Watson IoT is working on all kinds of projects all over the world, demonstrating just how much scope there is in IoT. Obviously, you can imagine scenarios in the supply chain and logistics where Watson IoT could be very powerful but somehow, a system that predicts when your company will need to restock on office supplies just isn’t very exciting. One very interesting area is finding out from the machines if preventative maintenance is really working out. Basically, the idea is to find out how machines are doing by recording their feedback, listening to this, and finally creating a plan of action based on the resulting data.

In an example of this, Thailand’s PTT, the nation’s largest oil and gas firm, adopted IBM Watson IoT to improve productivity and performance of its gas separation plants. These plants had been plagued by breakdowns, ill-timed maintenance and stoppages due to quality issues, and PTT brought in Watson IoT for solutions. Too many alerts in the past rendered alarms useless; in one of its presentations on this subject, IBM noted that 99% of data collected from sensor-enabled devices on an oil rig simply went unused. In the case of PTT, Watson IoT managed to make sense of the data and streamline the process successfully. We close with a bit of an explanation on those results that PTT saw, explained in a general way for better relevance,

