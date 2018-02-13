2 Big Ways in which Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the Ad World — for Everyone

It almost seems that sometimes, our perception of a perfect world is made up of a series of advertisements. Whether we’re on the train, reading the newspaper, watching TV, or playing with our mobile phones, we’re bombarded by a plethora of messaging — the car you ought to buy, how to dress fashionably, what to eat, where to go, and so on. Taken together, these form a picture of an idealised reality, one that most of us spend our lives trying to attain. But as people get savvier and more discerning in the face of a never-ending barrage of advertising, marketers need to think a step ahead when it comes to targeting the right audience and engaging specific needs to various consumers.

Indeed, advertising and marketing messages span a bewildering range in terms of specificity, from billboards’ one-size-fits-all content to more targeted solutions based on browser cookies and geo-tagging. Undoubtedly, targeted approaches are preferred, since media waste reduces the return on investment of any marketing/advertising campaign. There are negatives associated with indiscriminate spamming too — a consumer who’s inundated with messages, especially irrelevant ones, is more likely to miss the ones that matter.

Technologies that enable a brand to speak more effectively to an individual are ever-improving. In lieu of such incremental changes however, IBM has developed a paradigm shift in the form of Watson Ads — the world’s first AI-powered conversational advertising creative that leverages machine learning and natural language processing to make sense of unstructured data sets. Watson Ads learn and interact with consumers through advertising by putting the consumers in the driver's seat. Instead of passively experiencing a brand’s message, consumers can actively engage with the ad unit to learn more about the brand on their own terms. These AI-powered ads can be deployed as part of an overall media mix across various platforms, such as smartphone apps and web pages, and serves up a radically different ad format. Rather than the traditional modus operandi of pushing messages to the target audience, Watson Ads are interactive, and it is this personalised two-way communication that gives it some of its strongest advantages over traditional marketing and advertising. Consider this a surgical marketing strike of the highest order, if you will.

1. The Prospect of Unprecedented Engagement

Consumers can start a conversation in the AI-powered ad by utilising a series of dialogue prompts. Once engaged, the AI-powered ad will seamlessly guide consumers through the conversation via images, videos and other interactive buttons that are relevant to the topic.



A person may ask specific questions about the product or service being advertised in the branded ad or follow a series of prompts, and based on the data provided in the conversation, the Watson Ad will respond with relevant information.

This immediately sets Watson Ads apart from conventional banner ads — by serving up tailored information on demand, marketers are now providing value to the target audience, instead of just pushing a message or agenda. These AI-powered ads allow consumers to interact directly with brands by having a personalised two-way conversation within an ad experience, which is something that wasn’t previously accessible. The process also sets the brand and product apart from competitors by giving a customised experience based on the user’s input. And since customers’ needs are immediately addressed here, their curiosity will be piqued, and this encourages further exploration of the brand and its products.

2. The Potential that Artificial Intelligence Offers

To power the Watson Ad, the AI-powered ad must be trained with a body of knowledge and employs machine learning to become a subject matter expert on the brand and its product and services. Think of it as having a team of highly-trained brand advocates who are available 24/7 to answer any questions a potential buyer may have.

The learning doesn’t stop there though. As each consumer interacts with the Watson Ad, the ad unit will continue to learn with each conversation — providing a rich, personalised experience for consumers.

The icing on the cake is the system’s ability to identify context, which current technologies cannot. As Kooi Eng Ching, Head of Watson Customer Engagement, puts it, “Context is everything. You may have searched for waffles in your web browser, but did you do that after a run, when you were craving for a treat, or are you a waffle-lover who wants to learn to make them? The recommended messages that will be served up are very, very different in these scenarios.”

On a macro level, technology such as Watson Ads promise to deliver a world of perfect advertising, by identifying trends that campaign managers can act upon. By asking the right questions, these campaign managers will be able to use the artificial intelligence systems to sieve out insights to augment their creative and decision-making processes. The resulting advertising campaigns will, ideally, prove useful to consumers because they will be receiving information that they want and need.

To find out more about how to reinvent the advertising experience for your customers, visit https://www.ibm.com/thought-leadership/chief-information-officer/sg-en/accelerate/ or get up close with these innovations at Think ASEAN — a gathering for the innovative, curious and persistent. Find out more here.