Machine Learning Keeps the Supply Chain Going

If you think about it, we are all part of a supply chain — as producers, consumers or distributors, often playing multiple roles. It should not surprise anyone that Artificial Intelligence has a role here too. Now, supply chain management is nothing new, even if the term itself was coined relatively recently, in the 1980s.

Supply chain management traces its roots to the early 20th century, when the development of the assembly line necessitated a new system to manage the flow of raw materials and finished goods. Although the science (and art) of supply chain management remains primarily concerned with this, the business landscape has evolved significantly. The increase in international trade, shift towards just-in-time production, and rise of e-commerce are just some of the factors that have changed how the game is played.

To keep up with the dynamic demands of today’s business environment, the modern Supply Chain Manager must be nimble in decision-making while remaining cognizant — prescient, even — of any disruptions that may or have already occurred. Therein lies the challenge: how does one process the sheer volume of relevant information in real time, from a union dispute in France to a strengthening tropical storm in the Atlantic, and integrate this information into the decision-making framework?

What is needed is a supply chain management system with AI capabilities that does more than inventory and scheduling tasks. At its heart, such a platform ought to be able to serve as a cognitive advisor that works alongside the Supply Chain Manager to help him/her with decision-making. To cite just one example, IBM Watson Supply Chain Insight, does this by sieving through information and identifying what’s relevant, then analysing it intelligently to provide the Supply Chain Manager with situational awareness and possible solutions to disruptions. An important differentiator here is the system’s natural language processing ability — it doesn’t just crunch numerical data, but also ingests news articles and other sources of information, to paint a more complete picture for the Supply Chain Manager.

The capabilities of a AI-powered supply chain management system are perhaps best illustrated with a hypothetical situation. Suppose there has been unusually high traffic at an overseas port that a key supplier sends its materials out from. The implication, which may be normally overlooked, is that shipments from the supplier may be held up. In the case of Watson Supply Chain Insight, a “Smart Alerts” function will flag this potential issue out to the Supply Chain Manager, who can then decide on the next course of action.

At this point, the Supply Chain Manager may choose to conduct a deeper analysis of the situation, and reach out to personnel from other departments for discussion. An intelligent supply chain system will facilitate this with information retrieval, with requests handled via a simple chatbot interface, while also logging the interactions between the Supply Chain Manager and other stakeholders. By retrieving information up to 90 per cent more quickly than traditional methods, and providing insights into historical resolutions of similar issues, this technology can streamline the process of overcoming any issue that emerges within the supply chain.

Perhaps the most impressive part of such a system ought to be its learning capability. As similar issues crop up time and again, the platform must be able to learn from past experiences and reduce the resolution process over successive iterations. Unnecessary consultations with other departments can be avoided, for instance, to save both time and effort. The ability to reduce the resolution process from days to minutes doesn’t just free the Supply Chain Manager from unnecessary work, but also saves costs for the firm and creates a more efficient workflow.

Given the different natures and sizes of businesses, there is obviously no one-size-fits-all solution for a firm that wants to explore implementing an intelligent supply chain management platform. Which is why an ideal system would be one that is modular in nature, where businesses can pick from the full suite of solutions available, and adopt different permutations of the technologies depending on their needs. Says Irence Wee, Head of Watson Supply Chain, “If a customer comes to us with a complete system that’s already been implemented, we will still be able work with them — integrating business solutions is one of our primary areas, after all. It’s more important to consider the supply chain as a collaboration system, rather than just a system of piping and plumbing. With such an approach, the solution to any issue becomes clearer.”

A well-managed supply chain remains critical, more so than ever given its impact on quality, delivery times, and costs. All of these are vital to customer satisfaction, and companies seeking to gain a competitive edge certainly ought to pay close attention to this.

