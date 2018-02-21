Can multi-tasking millennials juggle work and upskilling? It's no mean feat going for classes after a full day at the office, but there are ways to help cope with the double duty

You grew up checking your social media feeds as you worked on algebra problems while blasting music from Spotify in the background.



Now that you've graduated, you can't wait to start climbing your way up to that corner office. With the economy constantly evolving, however, it might not be long before you need to pick up new skills.



Mr Sim Cher Young, director of Dato’ Kho Hui Meng Career Centre at Singapore Management University, said every graduate needs to master the art of adapting quickly to changes in the job market.



“Today’s procedures to achieve Task A may be rendered obsolete or superseded by another tomorrow, or that Task B that was previously not needed is now required,” said Mr Sim.



Can you handle the challenge of working full-time and picking up a new skill? Read on to learn more tips to cope with the load, and how SkillsFuture can help you.

Skillsfuture Earn and Learn Programme

Everyone – even fresh graduates – needs to upgrade his or her skills, but it’s not easy juggling part-time studies with a full-time job, especially if you’re new to the workforce and are still paying your dues.



If you're lucky, your employer might offer continuous learning programmes at your workplace, which let you develop your skills as you gain experience.



Some organisations develop training roadmaps and programmes to ensure that employees are aligned with their core competencies.



For example, at Farrer Park Hospital, the mandatory training programmes identified each year vary from those related to customer service to innovation, said Mr Jeethu Syriac, head of human resource at Farrer Park Hospital.



“Continuous learning and acquiring new skills are part of how an organisation develops employees to perform the role successfully,” he said. “The annual learning needs help supervisors identify gaps for each member of the staff and puts them on the corresponding development programme to bridge the gap.”





For polytechnic or ITE graduates, they have another option – the SkillsFuture Earn and Learn Programme (ELP).



Participants will be matched with a job related to their area of study and undergo a structured training programme that includes on-the-job training, facilitated learning and work-based projects.



Created with industry partners, the programme helps ensure relevance to employers and sector growth. Since 2015, the SkillsFuture ELP has been introduced in 28 sectors, including biomedical sciences, games development and retail.



The programme can lead to part-time, technical, advanced and specialist diplomas at the polytechnics, and Singapore Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) certificates and diplomas.



However, if this option is not relevant to you and you find yourself having to juggle a full-time job and part-time study, here are some strategies to help you survive.

Have a schedule

Draw up a schedule for all your classes, examination dates and project deadlines. Do the same for all work deadlines and meetings. This will help you avoid clashing engagements, and allow you to schedule your leave days and work assignments to meet school-related deadlines.

Keep your boss in the loop

Make sure your employer is informed about your study commitments and try to get them on-side. After all, upgrading your skills and expanding your knowledge will help your performance in the long run.



Understanding isn’t a one-way street, however, so be prepared to put in some overtime on weekends or on days when you don't have classes.

Ramp up the productivity

Use your time constructively. For instance, instead of checking your social media feeds on the commute to work or class, use the time to reply to emails or read your notes.



Be prepared to sacrifice part of your lunch break to squeeze in some study time.



Binge-watching your favourite shows? That will probably have to be put on hold as well.

Look after yourself

You will feel the stress of the long days of working and studying. It's crucial that you take care of yourself physically so you can handle the stress. Set aside time to exercise, or go for a walk whenever the opportunity arises.



Try to spend half an hour each day doing something you enjoy, whether it's reading a novel or baking cupcakes. Make sure you have healthy meals regularly and get enough sleep.

Pace yourself

It’s natural to want to finish your studies as fast as you can so you can return to your regular lifestyle. But you should also be realistic about how much you can take on simultaneously.



You may need to reduce the number of classes to help you cope with workplace demands. It may take a longer time to complete your course, but pacing yourself will be far better than burning out and quitting before you achieve your goal.