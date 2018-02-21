Career advice you probably shouldn’t take In today's working world, what used to be good advice may not be any longer

When it comes to choosing a career or landing that first job, there is no shortage of "experts" ready to offer their advice and everyone will have their own take on the dos and don’ts of what it takes to have a successful career.



While they all have your best interests at heart and their advice may have worked for them then, that very advice may not apply to your situation so neatly. For this, you have to thank economic and technological disruption, which means that workplace requirements have evolved faster than some of us can keep up with — and will keep evolving.



To help you steer clear of the chaff, we’ve highlighted some career advice that you probably shouldn't follow blindly.

“Take the first job that comes your way... ”

Accepting the very first job offer you get may mean that you could end up in a job that you have no interest in, or is unrelated to your field of study or your strengths, especially if you aren’t sure if the job is suitable for you to begin with.



It's more important that you make informed choices during your job search by first assessing your aptitude and interests. This will help you determine the opportunities and paths available and best suited to you. For those who are clueless as to where and how to assess your career interests, visit MySkillsFuture.sg and use the profiling tools to help you understand yourself better. The portal also has many useful resources, such as industry insights and job information to help you get started. You can also approach your schools’ Education and Career centres, any of the WSG’s Careers Connect or NTUC’s e2i centres to seek professional career advice to guide you through your job search, and career planning and development. Take advantage of the various career events like workshops and networking sessions with industry leaders to find out more.

“... and stay with it forever”

The previous generations might have valued longevity in a career or organisation, but with traditional sectors and jobs being disrupted by technology and digitalisation at an unprecedented pace, even they are rethinking the notion of what makes a career.



Mr Adrian Tan, career coach and founder of CareerLadder, a Singapore-based training and consultancy company, said: “For organisations, things are changing too fast in the increasingly globalised economy. They simply can’t keep up with their revenue to maintain the status quo when it comes to iron rice bowls.”



It is therefore more important that we own our capabilities, and take the initiative to actively develop and hone our skills.



This means being proficient at technical capabilities, and also soft skills such as adaptability, leadership and communication. Such skills will be in demand no matter the sector or job role you end up in, even as the way we work changes.



A great place to pick up these skills is at your own workplace, whether through an internship while you are still at school or on-the-job training programmes after you start working. The end goal is to acquire and master the skills you need to stay employable and relevant throughout your career.

“Success means having a high-paying job”

Success means different things to different people, and your salary is only one measure of how well you are progressing in your career.



There are many career paths that can lead to personal satisfaction and pride, and not all would involve raking in the big bucks. It's more important that you pursue a career that matches your interests, work values and skills, and for you to commit to developing and deepening your skillsets.



Mr Sim Cher Young, director of Dato’ Kho Hui Meng Career Centre at Singapore Management University, advised young workers to devise a career plan based on several key factors, such as whether one is able to perform the job role, be of value to the employer and sustain a sense of achievement at the same time, and finally, whether one is satisfied with the work culture, ethics and job rewards.

Just study hard, get good results and it will be enough

With automation and ever-changing market demands, we have to continue learning and acquire relevant skills so that we can stay adaptable. While some jobs are made redundant, new jobs are created and many jobs are reinvented.



It is critical that we continue to deepen our skills and master our areas of work, instead of mastering only school subjects.



To help students make informed education and career decisions and take positive steps to embark on their plans, the Ministry of Education has put in place Education and Career Guidance (ECG) programmes and resources.



Students can also consult their Education and Career Guidance Counsellors, who have up-to-date information about industry and hiring trends through regular training, to guide them in making considered decisions about their pathways.



Students wishing to gain current insights into economic developments and changes in industry needs may do so through internships. Internships offer students realistic industry exposure and allow them to develop a better understanding of the jobscope and progression opportunities in the fields they are training in.



Job seekers can also seek sector-specific career advice from industry veterans, who have earned their stripes in their chosen sector and keep up-to-date on industry developments, through the SkillsFuture Career Advisors Programme.



This initiative offers deeper insights into the skills and personal attributes required to succeed in the particular sector. At the same time, we should also keep an open mind, and continue learning to remain adaptable and flexible in a changing economy.