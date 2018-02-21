For every successful person who seemingly stumbles into a successful career, there are dozens of disgruntled employees who are stuck in their jobs with no light at the end of the tunnel.



The good news is that career satisfaction isn’t an unattainable goal and can be found – with sufficient planning and preparation.



You wouldn’t build a house without a solid foundation, so the same idea should apply to your career.



We spoke to five career coaches – Tony Ong (Lifelong Learning Institute), Josephine Chia (Careers Connect, Our Tampines Hub), Allen Tan (Careers Connect, Woodlands Civic Centre), Tuen Run Qing (e2i), Tracy Tan (e2i) - to get their insights on how career planning can help you. Here’s what they had to say.

What do you think are the key attributes that employers look for in new entrants to the workforce?

Mr Ong: I believe that employers will look for these attributes in their candidates:





• Knowledge

• Skills

• Abilities

• Other attributes – Soft skills or personal attributes such as having a good attitude, personality or being adaptable in different environments.

Josephine Chia: A candidate with a positive attitude is coachable and will learn fast; having traits like humility, friendliness and being eager to learn will also help him land the job.



Tuen Run Qing: The candidate’s resourcefulness, adaptability, resilience, dedication and integrity matter a lot to employers.





Do you believe that passion and interest are important in choosing a career?

Tony Ong: Yes, as they help to identify career options that one is more motivated to work in. However, not everything you’re passionate about can be turned into a career. For example, you may be passionate about gaming, but if no one is willing to pay you to game, then it can’t become your profession.



Josephine Chia: Yes, but even if you’re not in your dream job, you can still look for aspects of your current job that you like.



Allen Tan: If you know what interests you, you reduce the risk of job mismatch and your job motivation increases. This increases the chances of building your career within the organisation.



Tuen Run Qing: Most definitely. If you are not in a role that you are passionate about, it might show from your level of productivity and effectiveness at work.





Is planning your career early, important?

Tony Ong: Planning your career is important because it allows you to keep track of your skills, experience, interests and work preferences. With that you can better assess suitable job opportunities. You would also be better aware of your career stage, and chart your journey towards your goals. This will motivate you to accomplish more in your career. You would also be aware of how future-ready you are for a dynamic workplace.



Allen Tan: Benjamin Franklin’s quote: “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail” also applies to career planning.



I did not have the luxury of engaging a career coach, nor was I exposed to psychometrics or occupational assessment tools when I first started working.



My initial career was quite abysmal. Fortunately, at the age of 39, I discovered what motivated me and I started planning my career by taking relevant courses. I have been a career coach for more than 10 years now, and I am still enjoying every minute of it.



Josephine Chia: It is important as it gives one a goal to work towards or strive for, and guides a person to attain the skills needed to do well in their career.



Tracy Tan: Having a realistic career plan is often an essential part of our personal growth and development. Without this, you will find it difficult to develop skills that make you a more valuable asset and to stay competitive in the business world. Your career path needs to reflect your goals and needs.





Can planning for your career help you cope better with unforeseen circumstances, like technological or economic disruption?

Tony Ong: Yes. Career planning involves assessing one’s circumstances and the potential threats and opportunities. It helps to soften or even overcome our weaknesses. For example, if technological disruption is affecting your work, skills training can help deepen your skills and improve your employability.



Allen Tan: There is no solution that guarantees success even if we plan early for our career. However, we can minimise career disruptions by being more aware and prepared.



We need to understand how technology will change the way we work, and how the workplace is adopting new approaches to getting things done. Being prepared means that we must learn to be adaptable and equip ourselves with new skills to stay employable.



Tuen Run Qing: Yes, it can help to a certain extent. If you regularly review your career plan, you would tend to be more aware of what is happening and you can cope better when you are able to make sense of certain industry trends and changes. You may be able to react better than others who do not plan.



Tracy Tan:Yes. It helps you hedge against the risk of unforeseen circumstances. Career planning helps you:



• Identify and learn new skills to be more attractive to a wider range of employers.

• Make logical career decisions. You will also know what skills to pick up for your next job.

• Make decisions earlier and better evaluate your career options/directions to suit your lifestyle, career values and interests.

Can you elaborate on the importance of upgrading skills in today’s working world?

Tony Ong: Working adults need to keep up to date with technology and upgrade their digital skills to stay relevant. They also have to adapt to new work and productivity practices. It is important to be open-minded and have a positive learning attitude.



Josephine Chia: Upgrading is very important because we need to take charge of our career development to make sure we always move forward with the times. It will also help us to gain new work experience and increase our marketability.



Tuen Run Qing: Coco Chanel said: “In order to be irreplaceable, one must always be different.” To be a valued employee, it is important to upgrade your skills or think out of the box to be relevant and provide effective solutions for the company.





Some employers perceive older workers to be resistant to change. Have you also encountered a lack of flexibility (perhaps in terms of salary or job expectations) among young workers?

Josephine Chia: I remember working with a young teacher who was looking to leave the teaching profession to explore new options. However, she wanted the same pay, which was not realistic as she did not have the relevant experience and skillsets.



I guided her under Careers Connect’s Career Catalyst programme, where she was able to review her skills (including what she lacked) and how that would affect her in terms of the job level that she was seeking and her pay expectations.



This made her more realistic and also gave her more reason to upgrade her skills.



Allen Tan: Last year, I had a 27-year-old client who was a business graduate with four years of marketing experience. He felt that he was ready to move into management positions, and was looking for better job opportunities, with at least a 40 per-cent pay increment.



I shared that while it is alright to be ambitious and to seek better-paying jobs, there are inherent risks in resigning without a new job. I also alerted him about his skills gap, given that the skills required for more senior roles are different.



I am glad that he realised this and decided to first look into leadership and people management courses to better prepare himself for supervisory roles.

As a career coach, what is the one key piece of advice you have for those new to the workforce or looking to enter the workforce?

Tony Ong: Assess your job options based on what matters most to you – progression opportunities, career values, learning opportunities or work nature. Avoid using salary as the sole deciding factor, but visualise if you would enjoy the work and ask yourself how the skills acquired could advance your career.



Josephine Chia: Embrace change as it is the only constant.



Allen Tan: If you know what drives you, go for it. If not, you may want professional advice from a career coach to start planning your career early.



Tuen Run Qing: Be focused and clear on what you want to achieve and work towards it. At the same time, be flexible and open to new options as there is no fixed formula to a person’s career journey.



Tracy Tan: Before you apply for jobs, do research and be up to speed with industry developments and trends – this could also be through attending networking events. Be open to expanding your network with a mix of people from various industries as you never know what opportunities are out there.