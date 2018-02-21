What’s there to learn after graduation? In today's fast-changing work environment and to prepare for the future economy, employees need to continually upgrade their skills to remain relevant

If you've graduated fairly recently and have just entered the workforce, you may feel that you already have the most relevant skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today's workforce.



After all, Singapore's institutes of higher learning are known not just for their academic rigour, but also for curriculum that keeps up with economic changes.



But the reality is that with technology constantly changing the way businesses operate, formal education is only the start of your learning journey. Workers – even younger ones – have to continually upgrade their skills to stay relevant and employable.



“The economy and business needs are changing fast,” said Mr Gilbert Tan, CEO of e2i (Employment and Employability Institute), an initiative of the National Trades Union Congress that assists workers through its career guidance, professional development and job-matching services and programmes.



“No one, other than yourself, will be able to effectively take charge of your career development. Hence, it is important to regularly update your knowledge and skills to keep up to speed on the latest developments in the professional and employment landscape. With extra skill sets, you are also able to value-add to your work and organisation.”



The potential costs of standing still include reduced job security and missing out on opportunities as Singapore transitions into a smart nation driven by innovation.

Develop, deepen, specialise

One of several pathways for early- to mid-career Singaporeans to gain new workforce skills is the SkillsFuture Study Awards.



This initiative encourages Singaporeans to develop and deepen specialist skills needed by future economic growth sectors or in areas of demand – such as data analytics, cyber security and digital media – so Singaporeans can benefit from quality jobs created by the economy.



“Employees need to keep themselves updated in terms of knowledge, skills and competencies to cater to the ever-changing needs of the job market. For example, with the increased use of digitalisation at work, there is a need to ensure that the workforce is able to keep up and contribute to the society,” said Mr Jeethu Syriac, head of human resource at Farrer Park Hospital.



Recipients receive a monetary award of S$5,000 that can be used to defray out-of-pocket training expenses associated with the course. It can also be used on top of existing government course fee subsidies and is bond-free. The types of courses supported include professional development courses, specialist diplomas, and post-graduate programmes.

Wide coverage and support for inclusivity

Today, there are over 30 types of SkillsFuture Study Awards offered by 21 agencies in areas such as accountancy, aerospace, and infocomm technology.



Since its launch in October 2015, the number of SkillsFuture Study Awards given out has increased steadily. Over 1,600 Singaporeans benefited from the awards in 2017, double the number given out in 2016.



Aside from the support for key targeted sectors, the SkillsFuture Study Awards also empowers person with disabilities in their skills and employment journey. In May 2017, 22 people with disabilities and two disability employment professionals received the study award.



With the breadth of industries covered by the initiative, there's a good chance that your sector is eligible for the SkillsFuture Study Awards. The criteria for the award varies with each sector, but applicants generally need to have at least two to three years of experience and must be committed to deepening their skills.



Click here for more information and application details.