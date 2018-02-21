Why levelling up at the workplace is like playing video games With competition for good jobs intensifying, being able to take your skills to the next level quickly may give you an edge over others

Playing video games may seem to have little in common with your professional development.



After all, what do gaining experience points, developing skills, completing quests, and slaying virtual monsters in video games have in common with climbing the corporate ladder?



Quite a fair bit when you actually think about it.

A gamer’s approach

When you start a role-playing game, you’d focus on aspects like gaining experience points and figuring the best strategies to develop your character. In essence, you’d be taking a long-term view of your virtual character so he or she could become more skilled and complete more difficult challenges.



The stronger your character, the greater your chances of completing difficult quests – and reaping greater rewards.



When you’re new to the workforce, you’d also want to add to your professional experience and develop your strengths and capabilities.



As you become more experienced and skilled, you’ll be able to tackle more challenging tasks at the office, reaping greater rewards – and perhaps even becoming the office hero – in the process.

Adopting a gamer’s mentality to your career could be crucial in a constantly evolving economic environment.



As jobs are made redundant or changed radically by technology, you will need to regularly assess your current path to see if you are headed in the right direction.



The good news is that there are resources to help you determine the skills you need to succeed in your career. Like in any role-playing game, this not only includes the hard skills necessary to perform your role, but softer ones as well that will give you a leg-up on your professional journey.

Making informed decisions

If you have just embarked on your career, you can use the Skills Framework to make informed decisions on education and training, career development, and skills upgrading based on the sector and job role you are in.



This resource is co-created by employers, industry associations, unions, education and training institutions, and the Government. Hence it provides insightful information on existing and emerging skills required for different occupations and job roles. It also includes a list of training programmes that can help you acquire and master the skills you need for the career you choose.

The framework will help you better understand your job scope and the work attributes demanded by employers within the industry. This information can also help you determine what is required for you to progress in your job.



Start by selecting from one of 14 sectors covered under the framework, from accountancy and early childhood care & education to food services and logistics.



Under logistics, for instance, you will get an overview of the trends affecting the industry, such as the rise of 3D printing technologies.



Skills in demand in the logistics sector – such as process improvement and stakeholder management, and the various roles available, including freight forwarding and operations and transportation management and operations – are then listed and explained.

Help chart your career path

Fresh graduates and working adults can also visit the MySkillsFuture portal to help chart their lifelong learning and career pathways. The portal provides industry information and online self-assessment tools. You can also search for relevant training programmes here.



With help from resources likes the Skills Framework and the MySkillsFuture portal, young workers can make more informed choices to help them achieve their career goals and stay relevant in the future economy.