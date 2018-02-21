Are you too old to succeed in a digital economy? Take our quiz and find out if you have what it takes to succeed in today's modern workplace

The business world has gone digital and there's no turning back. If you are not a digital native, then boning up on basic skills to thrive at your workplace is critical.



The modern worker needs to understand emerging technologies, interpret and use data, and adopt a mindset that can embrace change and innovation. Here are a few questions to test how ready you are for the digital workplace.





1

Do you have a desire to learn new skills?

Technology such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence is transforming the ways businesses operate. It helps improve productivity, optimise performance and reduce waste.



This has led to a rising demand for new skills as existing ones evolve or become outdated. Workers today must be prepared to keep learning in order to stay relevant.

2

Do you know the difference between phishing and fishing?

As more businesses move their operations online, cyber security has become critical to an organisation's success. Beyond changing passwords periodically and not using ones that can be easily guessed, cyber security also entails other aspects of cyber savviness, like being wary of phishing scams and protecting your personal data.



Workers today have to play their part in protecting a company's digital assets, or risk being the weak link that hackers can exploit.





3

Do you know what blockchain technology is?

The technology behind the Bitcoin phenomenon is being touted as the Next Big Thing in the tech world.



Yet, very few people actually know what blockchain, a core component of Bitcoin, is. Keeping abreast of latest trends is vital to understanding what jobs will be in demand in the future economy.



As for blockchain, it is, simply put, a type of decentralised database that keeps continuously updated digital records of who owns what, allowing for secure transactions to be made online.





4

Do you know how to collect and interpret data to discover useful information?

Data generated from a wide variety of sources is being used by businesses to help improve their performance or better service their stakeholders.



Whether it’s a food delivery service trying to find the fastest route to a customer's house, or a hospital looking to minimise queue times at its waiting rooms, organisations from a vast range of sectors are looking for people with data analytics skills.





Are you ready for the digital workplace?

If you answered yes to most of the questions above, then you're ready to take on the digital revolution. But if you were left mostly scratching your head, you might need some help.



You can start by checking out the SkillsFuture for Digital Workplace initiative, which aims to equip Singaporeans with the right mindset and basic functional digital skills to prepare for the future economy.