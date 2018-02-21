Five myths about changing careers when you are past 40 You might already have started sporting a few grey strands, but you’re just as capable of changing career paths as the resident office hipster

In a world where technology is rapidly changing the skills required to hold down a job, staying within your career comfort zone is no longer an option.



But changing course can be a daunting prospect, especially if you're over 40 and competing against younger, more digitally-savvy workers. Acquiring new skills can also be costly; especially if you're in between jobs.



Yet, many of these fears could be overblown. There are several schemes that can help you with the transition and equip you with the skillsets to thrive in today's workforce.



We debunk some of the myths surrounding switching careers when you've reached middle age.

Myth 1

Younger workers will leave you standing in the dust

Whether it’s their familiarity with using social media platforms or their proficiency in using data to solve problems, millennials may appear to have skills that are highly relevant in today's workplace.



But older, less tech-savvy employees also have plenty to offer to employers in terms of experience, as well as organisational and communication skills that are transferrable across industries.



You’ll also be able to contribute fresh perspectives to work issues or bring a different approach to problem-solving in the office.



Mr Gilbert Tan, CEO of e2i (Employment and Employability Institute), said: “In a multi-generational workforce, there is a wealth of work and life experiences that an older worker could share, which makes them good mentors. This is an intangible value that would be appreciated in the workplace.”



For older workers, it is helpful to choose something that you are passionate about when considering a career switch. Get help finding out what this might be with customised career coaching services available at WSG’s Career Centres and NTUC e2i (Employment and Employability Institute).







Myth 2

You're too old to learn new tricks

Almost everyone, regardless of age, can acquire new skills with the right training. The challenge for older workers is to find the right courses and programmes to help them achieve their goals.



One resource is the MySkillsFuture portal. Under the MySkillsFuture portal, features such as the Self-Assessment Tool and Industry Insights are available to help users make informed decisions on their learning and career choices. Individuals can also access Training Exchange on MySkillsFuture portal to search, compare and view feedback on courses, so as to acquire the relevant skills they need.

Myth 3

Employers are only interested in younger workers

While young employees cost lesser to hire, more organisations are realising the value of bringing on experienced workers who are more mature and can tap into a wide professional network that they have built up over years to help meet organisational objectives.



Their guidance could prove useful in a variety of relatively mundane areas that may otherwise be overlooked, like the importance of hiring good support staff, or working with reliable logistics partners.



Older employees are also seen to be more focused, loyal and detail-oriented.



Armed with these advantages, there’s every reason for you to be confident about switching careers so you can also take advantage of the emergence of good jobs in growth sectors here.

Myth 4

There are no opportunities for older workers

The fast-changing economy may have disrupted industries and made some job roles redundant, but it is also bringing about exciting new opportunities for workers young and old.



If you’re a professional or manager who wants to take a leap into a new field, the Professional Conversion Programmes (PCP) from Workforce Singapore will help you undergo skills conversion and move into new occupations or sectors that have good prospects and opportunities for progression.

Myth 5

It's expensive to undergo skills training in Singapore

This may be true, but there are schemes that can help you defray the cost. For instance, the SkillsFuture Mid-Career Enhanced Subsidy encourages mid-career Singaporeans aged 40 and above to upskill and reskill.



Eligible individuals will receive at least 90 per cent of programme cost for MOE-subsidised full-time and part-time courses, and up to 90 per cent of course fees for over 8,000 SkillsFuture Singapore-supported courses. These include those from local universities and polytechnics, the Institute of Technical Education, as well as the LASALLE College of the Arts and Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts.



Singaporeans can also use their S$500 SkillsFuture Credit to offset the cost of eligible courses.



It also helps if you view the cost of training as an investment into your future career that will help you work productively till your retirement.