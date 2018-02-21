Get the skills you need to land that dream job Mid-career workers can remain relevant and employable by mastering new skills

Digital disruption is transforming the way businesses operate. This, in turn, impacts the kind of talent needed in the workplace. Existing skill sets are being made redundant, even as demand for new ones increases.



The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report estimates that by 2020, over one-third of the core skill sets of most occupations will comprise skills that are not yet considered crucial to the jobs of today.



As jobs become more flexible, collaborative and mobile in nature, employers are seeking workers who possess not only technical abilities such as data analytics, but also softer skills such as creativity, critical thinking and emotional intelligence.



“Everyone in the workforce has to be problem-solvers and influencers. Influencing doesn’t mean just social media, it means persuading people to do things or make decisions because you say so,” said Ms Marion Neubronner, leadership coach of Fortune 500 companies and startups founders in Silicon Beach and Singapore.



Here is a snapshot of the skills that are in demand.

Making sense of data

Whether it's through buying groceries online or hailing a car using an app, the amount of data consumers generate daily is growing at an exponential rate. This has given rise to a demand for workers who can help organisations interpret this information in order to improve their performance or better service customers.



Singapore's moves to become a smart nation will accelerate the demand for such data analytics professionals across a broad range of sectors – from retail and F&B to healthcare and transportation.



To stay in demand, workers of the future must be equipped with the ability to convert data into information that can be used by organisations to make decisions.

Social and emotional intelligence

Fuelled by technology, businesses are becoming increasingly connected and borderless.



“Many companies, large and small alike, have become borderless because of regional or international affiliations. Teleconferencing and the use of Skype have brought colleagues and business partners as close as someone in the cubicle next to us,” said Mr Sim Cher Young, director of Dato’ Kho Hui Meng Career Centre at Singapore Management University.



In such an environment, possessing social and emotional intelligence will become more important for employees as they work with colleagues from different countries and backgrounds.



“Understanding people from different countries, different backgrounds and their cultural norms are key to a positive working relationship,” said Mr Jeethu Syriac, head of human resource at Farrer Park Hospital.

Showing your softer side

Skills such as the ability to collaborate and negotiate will be important in helping to build meaningful relationships in the course of one's work.



Workers must also be able to empathise and interact with people on various levels as they take on different jobs and roles. This ability to play well with others will be critical for workers to succeed in the modern workplace.



“Working with one’s brain and heart is not only about listening, applying deference, harnessing energies or synergies and being cooperative; it is also about understanding the working hours of colleagues in the other parts of the world, their religious beliefs and cultural nuances, personal likes or dislikes, and bringing these to bear when doing projects together,” said Mr Sim.





Creativity and risk-taking

In a world marked by disruption, organisations are looking for individuals who can come up with creative ideas and who are not afraid to take risks to execute them.



Recognising that innovation in the workplace is crucial for success, large companies are attempting to operate like start-ups to foster a culture of creative thinking in order to stay nimble and not be caught out by changing trends.



If you work for a large organisation with a focus on innovation, this may be the perfect opportunity to take a step into the unknown, while enjoying relatively stable employment.

Getting the skills you need

Once you recognise the need to level up in terms of your skill sets, the next step is to find out exactly what skills you require and how to acquire them.



You can tap on the Skills Framework to find information about existing and emerging skills required for the job roles in sectors such as Aerospace, Infocomm Technology and Logistics. It helps you chart your potential path for career progression in the sector of your choice. The framework also includes a list of training programmes for skills upgrading and mastery.



Mid-career workers can leverage the SkillsFuture Series to plug skills gaps based on their current jobs, or deepen their skills. The series offers basic, intermediate and advanced courses in areas such as data analytics and entrepreneurship.



Beyond gaining the right skills for today's workforce, it is important that older workers be prepared to adapt to an ever-evolving business landscape and stay positive in the face of change and uncertainty.