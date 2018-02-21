How to make a successful career switch Mid-career switches can be a tough, but necessary, move for some in today's fast-changing landscape

You're in your late 30s and early 40s, and wondering if you are near or at the peak of your career. This might be a tough time to consider switching career or industry. But in today's economy where firms can rise and fall overnight, that’s just what you might need to do.



Of course, moving out of your comfort zone to start a career in a completely different sector or job role is easier said than done. Many fear that they won't be able to adjust to a new industry or job, or that they will fail in the attempt.



However, making a career switch is worth the risk if it means that you stay employable in the long term and gain new skills in the process.



Mr Gilbert Tan, CEO of e2i (Employment and Employability Institute), said the transition process will be easier if you adopt a positive attitude and step out of your comfort zone to undergo the relevant training.



“Individuals who are open-minded and willing to try new roles regardless of their experience will find that they have access to expanded employment opportunities,” said Mr Tan.



Before you make that leap, here are steps you can take to ease the transition and increase your chances of success.

Determine if a career change is what you need

Assess where you’re at in your career and decide if you need a career switch or skills upgrading to stay employed and relevant in the field. Sometimes all you need is to upgrade and deepen your skills to stay relevant. However, there are times when digitalisation may render certain job roles redundant, and this is when making a switch in career would be a wise step to take.



Kick-start your assessment early. Guidance and advice from trained career coaches are readily available for you at WSG’s Careers Connect and NTUC’s e2i centres. You can also visit MySkillsFuture portal to find out what skills are needed for you to stay relevant in your current field, and get started on your training.





Get professional advice

Once you've made up your mind for a change in career, it’s time to see where new job opportunities lie. You can seek professional help from career coaches at WSG’s Careers Connect and NTUC’s e2i centres. These career coaches will guide you through the job search and career planning process, which is especially helpful if you have not been in the job hunt for a long time. There are also self-help resources at these facilities to assist your job search.



Alternatively, you can also try out career assessment tools from private sector human resource specialists such as Monster.com and Hudson.

Tap on available resources and programmes

One hurdle many jobseekers face when making the switch is the lack of relevant skills for the new sector they’re keen to join. You can overcome this by tapping on WSG’s Adapt and Grow Professional Conversion Programmes to make the switch into the new sector or job role. It provides the skills conversion training that can help you acquire the skills needed for the new job.



For those who wish to stay in the same field but have trouble landing a job that matches your wage expectations, you can tap on WSG’s Adapt and Grow Career Support Programme as leverage to bridge that wage gap.



For those who are switching from MNCs to SMEs, and are afraid you may not adjust well to an SME working environment, fret not. WSG’s Adapt and Grow P-Max programme will give you that head-start into assimilating into an SME working environment with ease.

Don’t rule out your current organisation

If you work for a large organisation, some of these roles may be available within your company. If you’re successful in applying for a transfer, you’ll already be aware of your organisation’s policies and may even be working with colleagues you know.



“The knowledge, skills and people relationship built over years while in your current role will be valuable and relevant when you embark on your next role within the same organisation. Making a mid-career switch may be stressful to some people, hence by staying in the same organisation, the stress level may be lower and the learning curve less steep,” said Mr Jeethu Syriac, head of human resource at Farrer Park Hospital.





Do your homework

As with any job hunt, it is extremely useful to do background research on the sector, the job and the company you’re keen on joining. Check out the job description and see if there is any skills gap you need to bridge.



You may also seek further guidance from industry veterans through the SkillsFuture Career Advisors Programme and find out the skills and attributes that are required to excel in the new job or industry. These Career Advisors will also share with you their experience working in the industry and what to expect.