Over 40 and thinking about learning a new career skill? A handy guide to five schemes that can help you on your learning journey

You may think you’re past your prime, but continually arming yourself with new skills is essential for staying employed. New technologies have made some jobs redundant or radically changed the nature of others. Workers without the skills required by today's employers will find it more difficult to stay employable. Yet, learning to do things differently can be a daunting prospect for those over 40. Mid-career workers may not see a need to study any more at this stage of their lives, or are held back from taking courses due to family or financial commitments. Thankfully, there are a host of schemes that can help you along your learning journey; whether it's through financial support or courses designed to equip older workers with the skills they need to thrive in today's work force. Here are some of them.

SkillsFuture for Digital Workplace

This programme aims to help Singaporeans adopt the right mindset towards change and learn the basic functional digital skills they need to thrive in the future economy.



It will help them understand emerging technologies and how they affect work, teach them to interpret data, and encourage them to adopt a positive mindset in the face of a changing work landscape.

SkillsFuture Mid-Career Enhanced Subsidy

Singaporeans above the age of 40 can tap on the SkillsFuture Mid-Career Enhanced Subsidy to receive subsidies of at least 90 per cent of programme cost for MOE-subsidised full-time and part-time courses, and up to 90 per cent of course fees for over 8,000 SkillsFuture Singapore-supported courses.



These include those from local universities and polytechnics, the Institute of Technical Education, as well as the LASALLE College of the Arts and Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts.

SkillsFuture Study Awards

The SkillsFuture Study Awards aims to motivate early- to mid-career Singaporeans to develop specialist skills in areas that will be in high demand through cash incentives. It also supports workers who already have deep specialist skills to develop other competencies.



Recipients of the award will be given S$5,000, which can be used to defray out-of-pocket expenses for the course that they will be taking. It can be used on top of existing government course fee subsidies.

SkillsFuture Qualification Award

This award encourages workers to attain Singapore Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) certification. WSQ is a national credential system that trains, develops, assesses and certifies skills and competencies for the workforce.



WSQ aims to equip workers with the skill sets needed to perform their jobs competently, help them advance in their careers and explore new job opportunities.



Singapore citizens who attain a WSQ Diploma, WSQ Specialist Diploma, WSQ Graduate Certificate or WSQ Graduate Diploma will be eligible for a cash award of S$1,000. Attaining a WSQ Certificate, WSQ Higher Certificate or WSQ Advanced Certificate makes you eligible for a cash award of S$200.

SkillsFuture Credit

Those looking to pick up new skills can also make use of their SkillsFuture Credit to help with the cost of undertaking courses.



All Singaporeans aged 25 and above receive S$500 credit. The credit will not expire and the government will provide periodic top-ups that add to the total credit available.

Start your learning journey now

Taking advantage of the schemes above will help ease the process of learning.



If you’re unsure about how you can start your learning journey, visit the MySkillsFuture portal, a one-stop education, training and career guidance resource.