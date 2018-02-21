Survival tips when you are in between jobs With a positive attitude and some proactive steps, finding your next job may not be as painful as you think

Losing one's job can be traumatic. As the economy continues to transform, uncertainty surrounding job security and employability will only increase, especially for the older workers.



However, there is always a silver lining in every cloud.



As the economy restructures, it brings about new opportunities and creates new jobs. The secret to grabbing hold of these new opportunities is skills upgrading.



Here are some tips for you if you ever find yourself in between jobs:

Stay positive

Take the downtime between jobs as a good opportunity to reflect on your career interest and reassess your career options. This could very well be the tipping point for you to finally pursue what you truly love and are passionate about.



Research on jobs and industries that are in line with your interests, and find out if there is any skills gap between what the potential job requires and what you already possess.



Exercising regularly during this period can also help keep your spirits up and energy levels high for the challenges (and interviews) ahead.



Ms Vyda S Chai, clinical psychologist at Think Psychological Services, said making lists of the things to do each day until you land a new job will help you remain focused on job-hunting.



"In the list, include job-hunting and specific plans on how to go about it. Then, tackle the tasks one at a time. It will help you feel that you have control over your situation. Accepting the reality will help you cope and manage your expectations better. Remember, life is about change, and it is what you are going to do about it that will count,” said Ms Chai.

Be proactive in your job search

Don't wait for job openings to fall into your lap. Be proactive and regularly scan job postings on various recruitment and social media platforms.



The Mycareersfuture.sg, for instance, is a free portal that offers an extensive list of job openings offered by a variety of employers. If you've been working for a while, this is also the time to tap into your professional networks to let them know you're in the market for a job. You may be able to unearth some interesting opportunities.

Raise your professional profile online

Beyond reaching out to your friends and associates, spend some time sprucing up your profile on social media platforms such as LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.



Many recruiters conduct research online on potential candidates as part of their selection process.



Professional social media platform LinkedIn is popular with recruiters and headhunters. So be sure to make use of your social media to your advantage and showcase your persona, skills, interests or even any volunteer work that you do.



Career coach Adrian Tan, founder of CareerLadder, a Singapore-based training and consultancy company, said: “The number of LinkedIn users in Singapore is fast approaching the two million mark, making it the No 1 spot for recruiters to hang out and mine for job candidates, so you would need to be present where you want to be seen professionally.”



However, given the number of LinkedIn users, the paramount factor is not about dressing up your profile but learning to optimise it so that it appears on the first page of recruiters’ search results, Mr Tan added.





To enhance your profile, join communities on LinkedIn related to the industries you are interested in. You could also show potential employers that you are a problem solver by sharing what you are reading and your opinions on it, said Ms Marion Neubronner, leadership coach of Fortune 500 companies and startups founders in Silicon Beach and Singapore.



“Just like in an MBA (Master of Business Administration) class where you’d provide a case study and everyone tries to solve it, you can take cases in your industry that are best practices or bad practices, and solve them from your perspective. Also, getting a testimonial from noteworthy mentors, not just your academic supervisors, would add value to any online CV,” she added.



Lastly, employers are also likely to Google your name to see what shows up, so do a quick search on yourself to make sure nothing embarrassing pops up!

Plug any skills gaps in your resume

Review your resume to spot any gaps in skill sets you might need to plug. The SkillsFuture Series and Skills Framework are good resources to help you to identify and acquire new skills that you may need.



This may also be a good time to use your SkillsFuture Credit to offset the fees of the skills related courses you undertake.

Seek professional advice

If you’re at a loss at what to do or how to go about starting your job search, you can approach WSG’s Careers Connect or NTUC’s e2i centres to access the range of Career Matching Services available. These are designed to provide you with customised career matching services to help you find the job that best matches your skills and interests. Career Coaches are also on hand to help you with your resume writing or preparation for interviews.