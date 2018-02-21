A mentor, a trainer and a student at 70 Rama Kerisna became one of Singapore’s highest skills-award recipients, thanks to his can-do spirit and determination to succeed

Now 70 years old, Mr Rama Kerisna, began work at dnata Singapore as a security officer with GCE ‘N’ Level qualifications. Over the course of 30 years, he climbed through the organisation’s ranks; from a technical operator to duty manager by continuously upgrading his skills.



Last year, Mr Kerisna was awarded the SkillsFuture Fellowship for his deep skills in his field of work, personal commitment to lifelong learning and contribution to the skills development of others.



As illustrated by his own inspiring career, Mr Kerisna believes that everyone has the potential to go far in their career regardless of where they started.

Constant change, constant learning

Presented by the President of the Republic of Singapore, the SkillsFuture Fellowship is Singapore’s highest skills award and honours individuals as masters of skills and mentors of future talent, with an award of S$10,000 to support their continued journey towards skills mastery.



“The only constant in today’s workforce is change. With change, continuous learning is important so that everyone can keep up with the pace and not be left behind. At the same time, I would like to keep myself employable and contribute to society regardless of my age,” said Mr Kerisna.



Over the course of his career, he undertook courses to upgrade his skills and competencies. For instance, he has obtained a Singapore Workforce Skills Qualifications Certificate in Security Operations, gained proficiency in International Air Transport Association (IATA) Dangerous Goods Regulations (DGR), and strengthened his IT and presentation skills.

Never one to back down from a challenge, Mr Kerisna has persevered to expand his skillset over the years.

Doing his part to raise standards in Singapore’s aviation sector

As he honed his skills, Mr Kerisna was appointed a trainer for courses such as Human Factor and Airside Safety, Airfield Rules and Regulations, and DGR. His contributions towards developing aviation workers was also recognised by Second Minister for Transport Ng Chee Meng in a speech at the Aviation Community Reception last year.



With the SkillsFuture Fellowship, Mr Kerisna now plans to learn more about Security Audit and widen his training scope by completing the IATA Goods Regulations Quality Specialist Diploma.



“The SkillsFuture Fellowship has greatly benefitted me as I can use the award monies to complete the required modules with IATA. The course fees are between S$2,000 and S$3,000 per module,” he said.



Meanwhile, his zeal for learning serves as an inspiration to the people around him. “My family and friends are surprised and amazed by my commitment and energy toward continuous learning at my age. They have been extremely supportive and proud of my achievements and echo my motto of ‘I can do it’,” he revealed.

‘If others can do it, so can I’

For him, the most difficult course he has undertaken is the Dangerous Goods Awareness Initial Course. The content-intensive training required him to remember lots of data, which proved challenging at his age. Undeterred, he pressed on and completed the course in 2014 when he was 67 years old.



“If I think it’s difficult to pick up a new skill, it’s going to be difficult all the way. I always ask myself why others can do it, but I can’t.



“Then, I will persevere to learn the new skill. I can do it as long as I am interested to learn,” he said.

A mature mentor who will not think of retirement

Always a mentor to his colleagues, Mr Kerisna has conducted on-the-job training for new staff, new hire orientations, and will soon be coaching dnata trainers to become certified DGR trainers.



Given the diverse nature of the teams in dnata, he is picking up conversational Mandarin to communicate with participants who do not converse well in English.



“As long as I am healthy and employable, I will not think of retirement. Learning has no age barrier and I will keep on learning till my last breath,” he quipped.



Mr Kerisna also hopes to share his lifelong learning journey at public forums and seminars. The way he sees it, no one is too old to pick up new skills.



“I believe old is gold and you should be young at heart. If you want to learn, you can do it. Moreover, there are various government schemes to support you in your learning journey.”