At the leading edge of change Upskilling gave Kok Heng Choon financial stability and a career that keeps him at the sharp end of technological advances

Working as a freelance consultant providing professional consulting services gave Mr Kok Heng Choon professional flexibility, but it came at a cost.



The 54-year-old’s assignments consisted of short-term projects, and his income was not as stable as he would have liked.



"The nature of my job also meant that there were few opportunities to be hands-on. My skills became easily outdated," said Mr Kok.



About two years ago, he decided to find a full-time job that would offer him more financial stability.

Held back by a lack of experience

However, Mr Kok found that few employers were willing to take him on. He had applied for many jobs but was rejected mainly because his experience did not match the job requirements.



Undeterred, Mr Kok joined the Workforce Singapore's Professional Conversion Programme (PCP), an initiative that helps jobseekers reskill and acquire the necessary knowledge and competencies to take on new jobs.



Through the PCP, Mr Kok managed to land a job at chipmaker Systems on Silicon Manufacturing Company (SSMC) about 18 months ago, where he was reskilled as a senior process technical manager.



Mr Kok found out about PCP through SSMC’s human resources department, which carefully assessed his suitability for the programme.

The training Mr Kok received during the Professional Conversion Programme helped him transition smoothly to his current job as a senior process technical manager.

A shot in the arm for his professional skills

The PCP training Mr Kok received helped update his skills. More importantly, it gave him the knowledge he needed to transition smoothly to his current job.



With the help of supportive supervisors and peers, Mr Kok adapted well to his new role.



Today, Mr Kok oversees a team of eight process engineers for wafer fabrication operations. He supports development work, facilitates technology transfer and provides technical guidance to engineers.



"Working in the wafer fabrication facility, I have more opportunities to update my skillsets, and I am able to set longer-term goals for improvement projects,” he said.

The dynamic nature of his current job helps Mr Kok stay up to date with the latest technologies.

Staying sharp thanks to a dynamic environment

Working in the semiconductor sector has also helped him overcome an issue when he started looking for a full-time job – a lack of relevant experience. He now has a sharper technical sense and is able to stay up to date with the latest technologies.



Mr Kok is particularly excited to be working in an area that involves building the chips that will drive cutting-edge technologies and applications such as the Internet of Things and high-performance mobile devices.



"The dynamic environment here helps me stay relevant. I am particularly pleased to have the opportunity to work in the manufacturing sector, contributing to our economic growth.



“As I believe technology is driving the future, every silicon chip we make is improving the lives we touch," he said.



Mr Kok advises other older workers looking for a career change to maintain a positive attitude. "Having a nimble mindset is a must no matter how young or old you are. You must not let your skills become outdated."