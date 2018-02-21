Expanding a heritage business beyond Singapore’s shores To take the family business to new heights, Chan Kim Ying took on new skills

Mr Chan Kim Ying wanted to expand his family’s Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) business beyond our borders and beyond the brick-and-mortar confines of their shops in Chinatown.



But before turning his plans to reality, he knew it was important to return to school to pick up new skills.



“There are new technologies that are disrupting the way business is traditionally done. So, I thought I should keep up to date with new trends,” said Mr Chan, aged 67.



Thye Shan Medical Hall was founded in 1955 by Mr Chan’s father, the late Chan Chak Poey who had migrated to Singapore from China’s Guangdong province in 1938. After several years of hardship, the latter set up his TCM hall in Chinatown.



Today, the brand is recognised by the Chinatown Business Association as a Heritage Brand, having established itself in the precinct for more than 30 years. The medical hall has since expanded to four retail outlets in Singapore.

After conducting market research, Mr Chan and his colleagues decided to expand into the Philippines.

Taking TCM to the Philippines

Taking over his family business after his elder brother passed away, Mr Chan felt that it was his responsibility to ensure that the business would continue.



For its next stage of growth, he set his sights on expanding the business beyond Singapore’s shores. To better understand how companies grow their operations overseas, he applied for the SkillsFuture Study Awards for Internationalisation offered by International Enterprise (IE) Singapore. He used the award to pursue further studies at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.



Since completing the programme, he has identified the Philippines as a new market for Thye Shan Medical Hall’s products. Mr Chan and his colleagues used techniques he picked up during the course to carry out market research before taking the leap into this new territory.



He said: “We found that there is demand for TCM in the Philippines. We are starting out by exporting some of our flagship series of medicated oils and herbal supplements for sale there.”



Meanwhile, Mr Chan has also identified the opportunity to sell the brand’s herbal teas at vending machines in Singapore to widen the brand’s reach.

Mr Chan feels that learning is a lifelong journey and encourages his younger colleagues to continue learning.

A lifelong learning journey

Mr Chan prides himself as a lifelong learner. He graduated from the former Nanyang University in 1972 and completed a Master in Business Administration in preparation to join the family business.



After joining Thye Shan Medical Hall, he continued his learning journey by enrolling in a TCM course as well as a programme in Real Estate Finance at the National University of Singapore.



Mr Chan wants to set an example for his younger colleagues that age should not be a reason to stop learning. “Learning is a lifelong journey. I always encourage my colleagues to never stop learning so we can improve continuously,” he said.



One of the challenges Mr Chan faced during the programme was getting used to new technologies. Fortunately, he had resources he could tap on. “I am thankful that I can consult my children and colleagues when it comes to aspects of social media and technologies that I wasn’t sure about," he explained.

TCM meets the e-commerce frontier

Following this exposure to technology, Mr Chan now has plans to expand Thye Shan Medical Hall’s online presence by launching an e-commerce platform.



“It is important for businesses to embrace e-commerce to reach out to more customers. I am not very good at e-commerce technology myself, but I am open to try,” he said.



At the same time, he is spreading his passion for learning by sending two colleagues to Hangzhou, China, to learn more about e-commerce. Hangzhou is home to many Internet companies, including e-commerce giant Alibaba.



“You are never too old to learn and I think it is important to stretch ourselves to tackle new challenges,” he said.