From homemaker to radiographer After 11 years raising her young family, Ngo Lay Peng returned to work to ease her family’s financial situation

When her husband lost his job in 2009, Mdm Ngo Lay Peng had no idea that her engineering background would lead her down a new career path.



Mdm Ngo, currently 52 years old, had spent the previous 11 years as a homemaker, but knew she had to start working again to help ease her family’s financial burden.



She approached the North East Community Development Council to look for a part-time job.



There, the mother of two was encouraged to attend the Professional Conversion Programme (PCP) for Diagnostic Radiographers because of her engineering background – she has a Diploma in Electronic and Electrical Communication Engineering from a local polytechnic.



And prior to being a homemaker, she had worked in a data storage solutions company for 10 years before she was retrenched.



At that time, Mdm Ngo decided to apply for sponsorship with KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) due to her fondness for children. She then enrolled in a diploma course at Nanyang Polytechnic.



“At first, I was clueless about the job scope of a diagnostic radiographer. But as I progressed in my three-year course at Nanyang Polytechnic, and through the attachments to various polyclinics and hospitals arranged by the school, I began to realise that I have chosen the right career,” she said.

Mdm Ngo is a radiographer with KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, where she performs medical imaging and diagnostic tests for women and children.

Changes on the homefront

Her biggest fear about embarking on a new career was being away from her family for long hours while studying full-time. “I had to train my two sons, who were 11 and 14 at the time, to take care of their basic needs, as well as to discipline them to focus on their studies,” she shared.



As she hadn’t been working or studying for a while, Mdm Ngo had also lost touch with technology and was not used to the workload.



“I had to put in extra effort in my studies as I knew I may be lagging behind my classmates academically,” she admitted. She would arrive early every morning to study at the canteen as the school library hadn’t opened yet, and she would stay in the library after school to revise the day’s lessons.

A work-school balancing act

All that hard work paid off – Mdm Ngo graduated with a Diploma in Diagnostic Radiography in 2012. In 2014, she obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Science (Honours) in Radiography and Imaging Studies from the University of Hertfordshire, which she took on part-time.



She’s been a radiographer with KKH since 2012. Her job requires her to perform medical imaging and diagnostic tests for women and children.



Starting work after a long time away was challenging as she needed time to build up her confidence and also learn how to engage with her younger peers. “I didn’t have to worry too much, though, as I had supportive colleagues and supervisors at KKH,” she said.



With her previous engineering experience, Mdm Ngo is able to relate to how radiography software interfaces work, such as RIS (radiology information system) and PACS (picture archiving and communication system). And should a technical fault occur, she’s able to discuss the issue with the service engineer and understand the problem.

Her engineering experience helped Mdm Ngo relate to how radiography software interfaces work.

Clinical yet compassionate

Becoming a radiographer has also made her more caring and compassionate. “With my acquired radiographic and patient-care skills, I am able to help the patients in both the clinical and emotional aspects,” Mdm Ngo said.



While she has no plans to continue formal studies, she has just taken up a Clinical Educator role where she will learn to be an educator/trainer for radiography students and new colleagues.



She also volunteers with the Singapore Soka Association, supporting the emotional and psychosocial needs of other female members. “I am able to make good use of the soft skills I have acquired to care for our female patients,” she said.



For those who are looking to make a mid-career change, Mdm Ngo has this piece of advice: “Look for a job that you truly enjoy. When you start a career, you must always be humble and willing to learn from other colleagues who may be younger that you, but have more experience in their work.



“Last but not least, heed this well-known Chinese proverb – One is never too old to learn.”