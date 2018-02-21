Never too old to travel new paths While most people contemplate retirement, Jennifer Pong is starting on a new career

It may seem unusual for someone in her early 60s to be busy preparing for her next career, but that’s exactly the position Ms Jennifer Pong found herself in. After losing her job as an operations executive last year at a concrete supplier following a company restructuring, the 62-year-old started exploring her options.



Through a representative from Supply Chain Asia, she learnt about the Professional Conversion Programme (PCP).

Mdm Pong works for FreshTurf, which is developing an open-source registry for parcels and consumer products.

Enhancing her professional arsenal with digital skills

With the support and encouragement of her family, Mdm Pong is currently enrolled in the PCP for e-Commerce Supply Chain Professionals.



The programme helps develop a pipeline of local professionals to support the growing e-commerce sector, and is part of WSG’s Adapt and Grow initiative that encourages employers to hire and reskill mid-career professionals to stay relevant in high-growth industries.



Enrolling in the programme helped Mdm Pong add new digital skills to her arsenal and also offered benefits that hit closer to home.



“My son has been working in the technology consulting and web development space for a number of years and I saw the PCP as an opportunity to pick up new skills and stay relevant in the new digital economy. Plus, it gives me new avenues to connect with him,” she said.

Age, it’s just a number

Through the PCP, Mdm Pong started working as a business administrator at logistics technology start-up FreshTurf in August 2017. She was initially unsure about her job opportunities given her age.



“I was afraid that my age would hold me back from getting a job in a different sector. There is a steep learning curve but I believe with new and relevant training programmes to assist, it is not too scary,” she said.



Likewise, FreshTurf’s co-founder Kevin Lim, 29, also had some initial reservations about hiring someone of her age and lack of experience.



“But after having a chat with her and finding that she was open to going for courses to gather new skills, coupled with her experience in accountancy, human resource and business, I was confident she could do the job,” he said.

FreshTurf co-founder Kevin Lim feels that Mdm Pong’s willingness to learn will help her succeed in her role.

An ideal attitude for the digital economy

As part of her role, Mdm Pong assists the team with government grants with the relevant agencies. She also applies her accounting knowledge in the company’s quarterly audits.



She will soon be taking on more responsibilities in the company’s day-to-day operations in areas like strategy and customer relationship management. Mr Lim observed that Mdm Pong’s willingness to learn puts her in good stead to succeed in her role. “In this fast-changing digital economy, experience is less of a focus. Rather, an open-mindedness to learning and adapting plays a more critical role in value-creation for an organisation,” he said.

No learning curve too steep

Despite facing a steep learning curve, Mdm Pong highlighted that on-the-job training and PCP classes helped her transition into her new job quickly.



She said: “The PCP class materials are interesting and easy to understand. The instructors are from the industry and have a lot of relevant experience. My classmates also make learning fun as a group.”



Meanwhile, Mr Lim is pleased with Mdm Pong's performance and feels that she has added value to the team.



“Having input from someone from the older generation during our product design and business meetings brings an additional element of appreciation in our user interface and user experience choices," he said.



"Having diversity within the team has really enabled us to cater to a larger market."

Opening new paths

PCP is designed for PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians), including those who are transitioning mid-career, to undergo skills conversion and move into new occupations or sectors that have good prospects and opportunities for progression.



Some PCPs offer two placement schemes, Place-and-Train and Attach-and-Train.



In the former, PMETs are hired by a participating employer before undergoing training to take on new job roles.



In the latter, PMETs are provided with training and work attachments, in advance of job placement, through industry partners in growth sectors with good job opportunities.