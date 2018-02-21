Still an eager student Audrey Gan has never shied away from learning during her 42-year career at UOB

When Ms Audrey Gan first joined UOB, the bank was in the early stages of computerising its systems. It was December 1976 and she was a service associate.



Soon after, she was sent for computer classes to acquaint herself with this early implementation of digital technology.



Now, 42 years later, banks have fully embraced digital technology and Mdm Gan, at 62 years of age, is once again keeping up with the changes.



As an assistant branch manager at UOB’s main branch at Raffles Place, she is responsible for assisting customers and supporting the operations of the branch. Her role has evolved from helping customers with their transactions to updating them on the relevant banking products and services available to fit their lifestyle.

A deepening of digital skills

UOB launched the Professional Conversion Programme (PCP) in November last year to help its staff upgrade their skills.



The training courses were designed to help staff deepen their digital skills in areas such as design thinking, customer journey design, channel management, and scenario analysis and planning.



About 900 customer-facing employees, from service associates to assistant branch managers, were the first to be enrolled in the programme.



The PCP was developed in collaboration with Workforce Singapore (WSG), the Monetary Authority of Singapore and The Institute of Banking and Finance.

When Ms Gan first joined the bank in 1976, they had just begun computerising their systems.

A guiding light for younger co-workers

Ms Gan attended the first course on offer, SkillsFuture for Digital Workplace, which aims to raise digital awareness among employees and to improve their confidence in using digital solutions.



She shared that several of her younger colleagues in their 40s and 50s had approached her to ask if the two-day course was difficult, as they were afraid they would not be able to keep up. But she assured them that it was fun and easy to follow.



“I told them that it was the most fun training course that I had attended over the years. Just bring your mobile phone and follow the instructions and you will find that there are so many things to learn. Now I’m quite good at searching for information online,” she said.



Ms Gan related a story of how she had wanted to transfer photos from a device to Google Photos but the worker at the telco service provider was not able to assist her, so she searched for the solution online and successfully managed to do it herself.



“I thought to myself: ‘Wow! I’m better than the help desk guy!’” It’s very nice to know that I can solve these issues by myself,” she said.

Ms Gan feels that having an open mindset is crucial to lifelong learning.

Open to change, always prepared

Ms Gan said that attitude is very important when it comes to lifelong learning. “Your mindset must be open to changes. We must not be afraid of changes because things are always changing and we must always be prepared.



“If we want to stay relevant or updated with the latest technology, we need to try it out. There is no harm in it. And when you do try it out, you will start learning a lot more and that is the fun of it,” she said.



When asked about retirement, she’s quick to say that she will continue working as long as she is able to contribute. “I think I’m still young and I can take the pressure. As long as the bank still finds that I am relevant and useful, I don’t mind staying till I’m 67 if I’m still healthy,” she said.